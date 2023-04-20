FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming For Bundesliga 2022-23: How to Watch FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Coverage on TV And Online

After enduring a shocking Champions League shocking exit this week, it is now time for Bayern Munich to shift focus to domestic league. In their next match, the Bavarian giants will be up against Mainz on Saturday. The Bundesliga fixture between Mainz and Bayern Munich will be played at the MEWA Arena in Mainz. The Thomas Tuchel-coached side will head into the game after remaining winless in their last three matches. With 59 points from 28 matches, Bayern Munich now occupy the top spot in the Bundesliga standings. Meanwhile, Mainz could claim just one point from their last match against Koln. Bo Svensson’s men now find themselves at the ninth spot on the Bundesliga points table.

Bayern Munich and Mainz had last faced each other earlier this year in February and the reigning German champions had emerged victorious in that contest by four goals to nil.

When will the FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga match between FSV Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich will be played on April 22, Saturday.

Where will the FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between FSV Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich will be played at the MEWA Arena in Mainz.

What time will the FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliiga 2022-23 match start?

The Bundesliga match between FSV Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

How to live stream FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

The match between FSV Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2022-23 match on TV?

The Bundesliga match between FSV Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich?

FSV Mainz 05 predicted starting line-up: Robin Zentner, Edimilson Fernandes, Stefan Bell, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Anthony Caci, Dominik Kohr, Leandro Barreiro, Silvan Widmer, Karim Onisiwo, Anton Stach, Ludovic Ajorque

Bayern Munich predicted starting line-up: Yann Sommer, Joao Cancelo, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry

