Galatasaray And SC Braga Secure Their Return To The Champions League

Angelino scored a winner on the night as Galatasaray claimed a Champions League group-stage place at the expense of Molde after a 2-1 win in the play-off round second leg on Tuesday, while Braga also progressed.

Galatasaray will play in the Champions League proper for the first time since 2019 after securing a 5-3 aggregate victory over Norwegians Molde.

Leading 3-2 from last week’s first leg, Mauro Icardi extended the Istanbul giants’ advantage with a seventh-minute penalty.

Eirik Hestad gave Molde hope in the second half and Veton Berisha thought he had levelled the tie only for his goal to be ruled out for offside.

Former Manchester City left-back Angelino made sure of Galatasaray’s qualification with his injury-time strike.

Braga won 1-0 against Panathinaikos in Greece to secure a 3-1 aggregate success.

The Portuguese club, who impressed in finishing third in the Primeira Liga last season, will play in the group stage for only the third time and first in 11 years.

Bruma grabbed a late winner on the night to decide a nervy second leg.

Swiss side Young Boys also moved through by seeing off Israelis Maccabi Haifa 3-0 at home after a goalless opening game.

On Wednesday, PSV Eindhoven host Rangers after a 2-2 first-leg draw, while FC Copenhagen and Royal Antwerp defend one-goal leads against Rakow and AEK Athens respectively.