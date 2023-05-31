Galatasaray Clinches Turkish League Championship with Mauro Icardi's Double

Mauro Icardi scored twice as Galatasaray sealed the Turkish league title for a 23rd time with a 4-1 win at Ankaragucu on Tuesday.

The Istanbul club have 82 points with one game to play and cannot be caught by their great city rivals Fenerbahce, who have 77.

Galatasaray reclaim the title they last won in 2019, having slumped to a historic low of 13th last season.

Argentine striker Icardi, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this season, has scored 21 goals with Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira also influential as Galatasaray clinched a return to the Champions League.

Okan Buruk’s side will celebrate their title Sunday during a much-anticipated derby against Fenerbahce, who have not won the title since 2014.

top videos

The arrival of Icardi and Torreira last summer gave the club a boost. They also acquired Belgian forward Dries Mertens, Portuguese midfielder Sergio Oliveira and Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.