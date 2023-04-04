Gary Neville Believes Mauricio Pochettino Should Replace Graham Potter at Chelsea

Chelsea sacked its manager Graham Potter after an underwhelming spell in charge. Potter’s departure doesn’t come as a surprise as Chelsea had won just 10 of the 28 league matches this season. The Blues are currently languishing at the 11th place on the Premier League table.

Attention now turns as to who will replace Potter at Stamford Bridge. Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has talked about Potter’s replacement. While speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said that former Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is the right man for the job.

“Everything Chelsea is saying and Boehly is saying is that they have spent £600million and they have done their spending apart from a centre-forward for the next three years. If they sign Zinedine Zidane, Diego Simeone or Luis Enrique, they are going to want another £300m because they won’t like some of the players they have signed. They should appoint someone who is going to inherit and like the squad they have already got. I think that man, because a lot of them are young, is Pochettino,” Gary Neville was quoted as saying on Sky Sports.

Pochettino is without a role since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Neville suggested that Graham Potter will be actually relieved to have left Chelsea, considering the chaos at Stamford Bridge.

He added, “Graham Potter would have gone home after he was sacked and I bet there was an element of relief. I don’t think he was enjoying it there, I bet he will have thought it was mad. He came into a club that is in massive transition. Todd Boehly and Co have paid millions of pounds, they don’t know what they are doing and they are learning on the job. I suspect that Graham Potter has gone to Paul Winstanley and said, ‘Get me out of here.’”

Reports suggest that Chelsea’s new ownership group, led by American businessman Todd Boehly, is in no hurry to appoint a full-time replacement for Graham Potter.

The likes of former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Oliver Glasner and Luis Enrique are said to be the frontrunners to replace Potter.

Bruno Saltor will be at the helm temporarily and he has his work cut out. Saltor will have to inject belief in the Chelsea squad as they had suffered a humiliating 2-0 loss against Aston Villa last week. Chelsea will next host Liverpool in Premier League on Wednesday.

