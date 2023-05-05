Gary Neville Cannot Stop Laughing After Sam Allardyce Compares Himself With Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp

Gary Neville could not stop laughing after Leeds United’s newly-appointed boss Sam Allardyce compared himself with some successful managers of the Premier League. Allardyce has filled in the shoes of Javi Gracia, who was sacked by Leeds merely after three months of his recruitment.

Allardyce has a huge responsibility to perform as Leeds are currently battling with the relegation threat, sitting just outside the drop zone above Nottingham Forest. Allardyce looked hopeful of rescuing the Yorkshire club from trouble during his first media interaction. The English coach claimed he had the same managerial qualities as Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta.

Following the statement, Naville tweeted a series of laughing emojis while sharing a clip of Allardyce’s press conference.

ALSO READ| Lisbon to Honour Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Passion’ For City with Medal

Allardyce said, “Too many people erroneously think that I am old and out of date, which is quite far from the truth. I may be 68 and appear old, but neither Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, nor Mikel Arteta are ahead of me in terms of footballing knowledge and experience.”

Allardyce acknowledged the ability of the other managers, saying, “I am up there in terms of expertise and depth of knowledge. I’m not saying I’m better, but I’m unquestionably on par with them in terms of quality.”

As per his new contract, Sam Allardyce will remain the Leeds boss till the end of the season. His first assignment comes against one of the managers he compared himself to. Leeds will travel to the Etihad to take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on May 6. Allardyce will aim for a positive outcome from the away fixture in an effort to get one step closer to his final task.

ALSO READ| Napoli Clinches Long-Awaited Serie A Tittle After 33-Year Wait

If Leeds want to play in the top-tier league next season, they will need to make the most out of their other remaining fixtures against Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur. Leeds are now sharing the same points ( 30 points) with other two relegation-threatened teams Leicester City and Nottingham Forest after playing 34 games.

While being asked about his future with Leeds, Allardyce said it would be entirely based on the ultimate outcome this season. “Never say never. It depends on what happens after the final four matches. It depends on how I’m feeling and more importantly, how my wife is feeling,” he explained.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here