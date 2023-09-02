Gary Neville Sees Manchester United’s Sergio Reguilon Deal As A Panic Signing

Manchester United were quite busy on the final day of the summer transfer, having secured four signings before the window closed. Their latest recruitments include Sofyan Amrabat, Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon and Jonny Evans. But, it seems as if United legend Gary Neville saw the deadline signings as forced moves following the disappointing loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last weekend as well as their recent injury struggle.

Speaking to fellow commentator Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports, Neville said, “The Reguilon one is definitely a reaction to the situation that has occurred - it is more of a panic."

Reguilon has joined United from Spurs on a season-long loan after Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia picked up unfortunate injuries. Neville, however, backed the signing of Amrabat. United were keeping their eyes on the Moroccan footballer for a long period. They had to battle with fellow English club Fulham to secure the deal of the Fiorentina midfielder.

According to reports, United will pay a €10 million (£8.5 million) loan fee upfront to Amrabat along with an additional €20 million (£17 million) and €5 million (£4.2 million) in add-ons. Additionally, they will also bear the midfielder’s salary.

Discussing the trade, Neville said, “I think Erik Ten Hag has always wanted this type of player. I don’t think it’s a panic. He wants a player like this and I just don’t know why it hasn’t happened earlier.”

To clear his thoughts, Neville brought out the reference to the singing of Mason Mount. United shelled out a staggering £60m to rope in the Chelsea midfielder. He believes the inclusion of Mount and players like Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund could not make any difference to the United squad. “I was worried that the Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Hojlund signings hadn’t made United any better and if anything, they have just maintained where they are at,” Neville said.

During the conversation, Neville also criticised Manchester United’s performance so far this season. Out of their first three Premier League fixtures, the Red Devils have come out victorious on two occasions. But Neville thinks this performance doesn’t meet the expectations. He said, “I think what we have seen in the first couple of weeks is a little bit worrying because the performance levels have been well below what I would expect.”

He believes that United is not expected to reach the heights of Man City but they will have to be on the same tier as Arsenal and contend for the championship.

United fans have been disappointed by the start of their season as they haven’t looked on their level. But, with the new arrivals, United look like they may be ready to change their fortunes, as they gear up to face title contenders Arsenal in a game that everyone will be watching closely this Sunday.