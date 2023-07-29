Germany vs Colombia FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch Germany vs Colombia Coverage Live on TV And Online

Germany will be taking on Colombia on Sunday in a FIFA Women’s World Cup match which is going to determine the table-topper’s spot in Group H. The Women’s World Cup match between Germany and Columbia will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Both teams have started their World Cup journey with a convincing win and they will now be desperate to continue their winning runs.

Germany, in their first game of the competition, clinched a convincing win against Morocco by a huge margin of 6-0. Germany have been able to qualify for the next stage of the Women’s World Cup on the last eight occasions. They are currently looking strong and will look to continue their solid run at the Women’s World Cup. Their lead striker Alexandra Popp scored a brace in the previous fixture.

Colombia, on the other hand, are also coming off a win and they looked in good touch in that game against South Korea. Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo scored a goal each in their previous fixture to earn a resounding triumph for Columbia. But their next match will certainly be a challenging one as they will take on the world number two on Sunday.

When will the Germany vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Germany vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Sunday, July 30.

Where will the Germany vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Germany vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

What time will the Germany vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Germany vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Germany vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The Germany vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

How to watch Germany vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The Germany vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

What are the probable XIs of the Germany vs Colombia FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

Germany probable XI:Merle Frohms, Sara Doorsoun, Kathrin Hendrich, Felicitas Rauch, Svenja Huth, Sara Dabritz, Melanie Leupolz, Lina Magull, Jule Brand, Klara Buhl, Alexandra Popp

Colombia probable XI:Catalina Perez, Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Daniela Montoya, Lorena Bedoya, Manuela Vanegas, Leicy Santos, Linda Caicedo, Mayra Ramirez, Catalina Usme