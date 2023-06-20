Germany vs Colombia Live Football Streaming for International Friendly: How to Watch Germany vs Colombia Coverage on TV And Online

Germany will be looking forward to ending their three-game winless run as they take on Colombia in an international friendly. Germany’s recent results have put Head Coach, Hansi Flick in a really difficult spot as the European side only has 4 wins in their last 15 games across all competitions.

Veltins Arena shall host the contest on June 21 and the kick-off shall start at 12:15 AM IST. With Euro 2024 qualifiers around the corner, Germany would be looking forward to stabilising their results so that head into those games in good form.

The four-time world champions had a horrible showing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, winning only one of their three group games. As a result, they were unable to secure a Round of 16 spot, disappointing millions of fans across the world.

Since their underwhelming World Cup campaign in 2022, Germany played four international friendlies and have only managed to register one win 2-0 against Peru in March. Colombia had failed to make the World Cup in 2022 but ever since that campaign, they have been on a path of resurgence. They have remained undefeated in their last five games while winning three of them, with the last one coming against Iraq.

Considering recent form and squads, Colombia might stand out as the team with a better chance to win tomorrow’s game. However, one can never sleep on the Germans as they shall be hungry to regain their form.

Ahead of Sunday’s International Friendly match between Germany and Colombia; here is all you need to know:

What date International Friendly match between Germany and Colombia will be played?

The International Friendly match between Germany and Colombia will be played on June 21, Wednesday.

Where will the International Friendly match Germany vs Colombia be played?

The International Friendly match between Germany and Colombia will be played at the Veltins Arena in Germany.

What time will the International Friendly match between Germany and Colombia begin?

The International Friendly match between Germany and Colombia will start at 12:15 AM IST on June 21, Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Germany vs Colombia International Friendly match?

Germany vs Colombia match will be not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch Germany vs Colombia International Friendly match live streaming?

Germany vs Colombia match will be streamed live on the VUSport app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Germany and Colombia For the International Friendly?

Germany Full Squad: Kevin Trapp, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (gk), Bernd Leno; Robin Gosens, Nico Schlotterbeck, Thilo Kehrer, Malick Thiaw, Antnio Rudiger Florian Wirtz, Julian Brandt, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Marius Wolf, Jonas Hofmann; Youssoufa Moukoko, Timo Werner, Niclas Fullkrug, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Josha Vagnoman, David Raum, Lukas Klostermann, Matthias Ginter, Benjamin Henrichs; Leon Goretzka, Emre Can

Colombia Full Squad: Camilo Vargas, Alvaro Montero, Kevin Mier; Juan Mosquera, Daniel Munoz, Yerson Mosquera, Kevin Castano, Wilmar Barrios, Yaser Asprilla, Juan Cuadrado, Jorge Carrascal, Oscar Cortes, Mateus Uribe, Andres Salazar; Luis Dias, Rafael Borre, Mateo Cassierra, Diego Valoyes, Jhon Lucumi, Davinson Sanchez, Deiver Machado, Yerry Mina; Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma