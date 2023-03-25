Germany vs Peru Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International Friendly 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Germany are set to play a couple of friendly games during the international break in March. These fixtures also mark their preparation for the upcoming UEFA EURO, scheduled for 2024. In the first assignment, Germany will cross swords against Peru on March 26. The MEWA Arena in Mainz will host the contest. With Germany being the host nation of the European Championship, German boss Hansi Flick will try to get the best out of the showpiece event, erasing the nightmarish memory of the Qatar World Cup. Paced in a comparatively easier group alongside Spain, Germany could not make it to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Flick has called up a number of fresh faces in the Germany squad and some of them are expected to make their international debut in the friendly fixtures. Bayern Munich stalwart Joshua Kimmich will wear the captain’s armband, replacing his club teammate Manuel Neuer. On the other hand, Puru has also built a solid squad to put up great competition against the European powerhouse. The Peruvian national team went through their preparatory phase in Madrid, under the watchful eyes of head coach Juan Maximo Reynoso. Following the Germany game, they will take on high-flying Morocco.

Ahead of Sunday’s International Friendly 2023 match between Germany and Peru; here is all you need to know:

What date International Friendly 2023 match between Germany and Peru will be played?

The International Friendly 2023 match between Germany and Peru will take place on March 26, Sunday.

Where will the International Friendly 2023 match Germany vs Peru be played?

The International Friendly 2023 match between Germany and Peru will be played at the MEWA Arena in Mainz.

What time will the International Friendly 2023 match between Germany and Peru begin?

The International Friendly 2023 match between Germany and Peru will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Germany vs Peru International Friendly 2023 match?

Germany vs Peru match will not be televised in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Germany vs Peru International Friendly 2023 match?

Germany vs Peru match will be streamed live on Fubo TV in India.

Germany vs Peru Possible Starting XI:

Germany Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen, Kehrer, Ginter, N. Schlotterbeck, Raum, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Gündogan, Werner, Havertz

Peru Predicted Starting Line-up: Gallese, Advincula, Zambrano, Araujo, Lopez, Aquino, Cartagena, Carrillo, Gonzales, Flores, Lapadula

Read all the Latest Sports News here