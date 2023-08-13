Getafe vs Barcelona Live Football Streaming For La Liga 2023-24: How to Watch Getafe vs Barcelona Coverage on TV And Online

Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona will begin their title defence with an away outing against Getafe in the 2023-24 season. The match will be hosted at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe on August 14. Barcelona have roped in a number of new faces this summer. Fresh off a treble win with Manchester City, Ilkay Gundogan has shifted his base to the Spanish club. The German international will certainly bolster Barca’s midfield this season. Boss Xavi might be worried about his defence, which has taken a new shape following the departure of Jordi Alba and the retirement of Gerard Pique.

The young Barca unit, however, has already demonstrated its quality in the pre-season friendlies. Since the end of last season, the Catalonian outfit has played five friendlies in the United States. They won all of the fixtures including a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in an El Clasico. Meanwhile, Getafe appeared in seven club-friendlies during the pre-season break and emerged victorious on six occasions. They concluded the previous La Liga season at the 15th spot in the table. Considering the strength of their current squad, Getafe are expected to register a better finish this season.

Ahead of the La Liga 2023-24 match between Getafe and Barcelona; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2023-24 match between Getafe and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2023-24 match between Getafe and Barcelona will take place on August 14, Monday.

Where will the La Liga 2023-24 match Getafe vs Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2023-24 match between Getafe and Barcelona will be played at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe.

At what time will the La Liga 2023-24 match between Getafe and Barcelona begin?

The La Liga 2023-24 match between Getafe and Barcelona will begin at 1 AM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Getafe vs Barcelona La Liga 2023-24 match?

Getafe vs Barcelona match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Getafe vs Barcelona La Liga 2023-24 match?

The Getafe vs Barcelona match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Getafe vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Getafe Predicted Starting Line-up:Soria, Suarez, Mitrovic, Alderete, Angileri, Alena, Dakonam, Maksimovic, Portu, Latasa, Mata

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up:Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi