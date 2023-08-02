Legendary Italian Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon Announces Retirement

Italian World Cup winner and one of the most decorated footballers of our generation, Gianluigi Buffon, called it a day as he brought down the curtains on one of the most illustrious and trophy-laden careers in the history of football.

The 45-year-old shot-stopper redefined what it meant to be a goalkeeper and has numerous accolades to his name including the 2006 FIFA World Cup, a whopping 10 Serie A titles, multiple Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana trophies, a UEFA Super Cup, and a Ligue 1 title to name a few.

“That’s all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together," Buffon Tweeted on his social media handle announcing his retirement.

The 45-year-old started his career in Parma and went on to collect a massive 29 trophies in his 28-year career. Buffon debuted for I Crociati in the year 1995 and helped his side to the UEFA Cup in the year 1998-99, the same year he clinched the Coppa Italia, and the Supercoppa Italiana in the year 1999.

He stayed with I Gialloblu until 2001 before making the switch to Juventus, where he enjoyed an immensely successful spell.

He remained with the Old Lady for 17 years, making over 500 appearances and helping Juventus dominate Italy, while also sticking with the team during tough times of sanctions that saw the heavyweights relegated to Serie B due to the infamous Calciopoli.

He made the move to French side PSG in the year 2018 and claimed the Ligue 1 title during his one-year stay at the Parisian club.

He made a romantic return to Juventus in the year 2019 and stuck with his beloved team from Turin for a couple of years before going back to Parma for a hero’s homecoming.

The legendary keeper will forever be remembered for his spectacular saves that helped Italy reach the pinnacle of world football in 2006 and his love and respect for the beautiful game. The grace and poise with which he conducted himself throughout his career serve as an example to budding footballers around the world.