Good News for Arsenal Ahead of Lisbon Clash, Gabriel Jesus Returns to Training after 3 Months

Arsenal remain the team to beat in the Premier League despite their injury concerns of late. Now, Mikel Arteta’s side has received a huge boost as their star forward Gabriel Jesus has returned to full training after missing the past four months due to a knee injury. Reports suggest that the Brazilian trained with his teammates at London Colney on Wednesday, March 8. If the reports are anything to go by, Jesus looked sharp and was heavily involved as the squad took part in small-sided games and fitness work.

Gabriel Jesus had to go under the knife after picking up a knee injury in Brazil’s 1-0 loss to Cameroon at the FIFA World Cup in December 2022. The knee injury had ended his involvement at the showpiece event and Brazil were eventually knocked out in the quarter-finals.

But Jesus’s long road to recovery is nearing an end and Mikel Arteta will be delighted with the development.

Gabriel Jesus spearheaded Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge after arriving in north London in July following a £45million transfer from Manchester City.

The prolific goal-scorer racked up 11 goal involvements in 14 league appearances prior to the World Cup break and led the young Arsenal front line.

The Gunners will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Sporting Lisbon in Europa League. Arsenal are coming into this match after securing a memorable comeback win over Bournemouth in Premier League. In that match, Reiss Nelson scored a spectacular winner after 97 minutes to help Arsenal maintain their five-point lead.

Eddie Nketiah’s injury has increased the need to get Jesus back, especially as Leandro Trossard is also likely to miss the high-stakes clash against Sporting Lisbon. Trossard hobbled off the pitch during the match against Bournemouth last week.

The Belgian winger received treatment in the 22nd minute of the game but was unable to continue. Mikel Arteta opened on Trossard’s injury after the match.

“It is a worry. He came to me and said I cannot continue I felt something when I was tracking back after the corner. We had to take him off and we have to assess him and see how he is," the Spaniard was quoted as saying at the post-match presser.

