Graham Potter Sacked as Chelsea Manager After Less Than 6 Months in Charge
1-MIN READ

Graham Potter Sacked as Chelsea Manager After Less Than 6 Months in Charge

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

AFP

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 01:10 IST

London

Graham Potter sacked by Chelsea (AP Image)

Chelsea announced Potter's departure on Sunday, a day after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa that left the London giants in 11th place

Chelsea on Sunday sacked coach Graham Potter after the London giants had slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League.

“Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition," Chelsea said in a statement.

“Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future."

Chelsea’s 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday left them in 11th place in the table and five points off any European spot.

More to follow…

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
