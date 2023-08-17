'Greatest Manager of All Time': Pep Guardiola Scripts History With UEFA Super Cup Triumph

Pep Guardiola has etched his name in record books by becoming the first football manager to win the UEFA Super Cup with three different clubs. The Spaniard guided Manchester City to their maiden UEFA Super Cup title on Thursday as they beat Sevilla on penalties. It was a thrilling game of football where Sevilla took the lead in the first game but Guardiola’s plan worked for City in the second half to help them dominate the match.

It was Guardiola’s fourth UEFA Super Cup triumph as a manager joint-most alongside Carlo Ancelotti. While the Spaniard became the first manager to win the trophy with three different clubs - Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Wins with multiple teams

3 Pep Guardiola (Barcelona 2009, 2011, Bayern München 2013, Man City 2023)

2 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014, 2022)

2 Alex Ferguson (Aberdeen 1983, Manchester United 1991)

2 Louis van Gaal (Ajax 1995, Barcelona 1997)

Most wins as a coach

4 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014, 2022)

4 Pep Guardiola (Barcelona 2009, 2011, Bayern München 2013, Man City 2023)

Most wins as player and coach combined

5 Carlo Ancelotti (1990; 2003, 2007, 2014, 2022)

5 Pep Guardiola (1992; 2009, 2011, 2013, 2023)

4 Zinédine Zidane (1996, 2002; 2016, 2017)

The fans on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, also hailed Guardiola after he won his 15th title with Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola: The Greatest Manager of All-Time. pic.twitter.com/uzJOTvDcJD— City Chief (@City_Chief) August 16, 2023

Pep guardiola becomes the first manager to win the UEFA Supercup with 3 different teams🐐 pic.twitter.com/I9tqlZxgWK— Abja🇯🇲 (@AbjaFCB) August 16, 2023

Much as I hate to say this, I’ll keep saying it….Pep Guardiola is the best manager premier league has ever had💯 pic.twitter.com/opqYDVJ2Vi— THE ÁĹĹÀŃ ĆÓÚÑŤÝ 🇺🇬 (@AllanSseky) August 17, 2023

🐐 Pep Guardiola clinched his 36th trophy, chasing after new ones like a hunter🏆🏆🏆 Champions League🏆🏆🏆 La Liga🏆🏆🏆 Spain Super Cup🏆🏆 Copa del Rey🏆🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Super Cup🏆🏆🏆 Bundesliga🏆🏆 Germany Cup🏆🏆🏆 FIFA Club World Cup🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Premier League… pic.twitter.com/nItvRaOPYx — La Millie Sports (@lamilliesports) August 17, 2023

“We are really pleased for the club to win this," Guardiola said. “We miss just one to finish the full circle and have all the titles we can have."

“We are not in the best moment, I would say," Guardiola acknowledged. “Football in these games, in this period, is a (toss of a) coin, " he added.

Manchester City will next face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday at Etihad Stadium.