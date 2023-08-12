Harry Kane Joins Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur on 4-year Deal

England captain Harry Kane has joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal, the German champions said on Saturday.

Bayern said the 30-year-old striker was signed until 2027 after protracted talks between the two clubs.

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career . This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here," Harry Kane said after his move.

It is the highest transfer fee ever paid by a Bundesliga club. The previous record was the 80 million euros paid by Bayern to sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

“Welcome to Munich, Harry Kane! We’re very happy about this top-quality new arrival. The transfer required tenacity, bite and perseverance - my compliments to all those involved in these negotiations at FC Bayern, led by our CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. Harry Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but also be a real asset to the entire Bundesliga," Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said in a statement.

“It’s been a long process, but now we’re all the happier that Harry Kane will be wearing the Bayern Munich shirt with immediate effect. Harry Kane was our absolute dream player right from the start. He is a perfect fit for us and the club’s DNA in terms of both football and character.World-class center forwards have always been an important factor when FC Bayern has celebrated its greatest triumphs, and we’re convinced that Harry Kane will continue this success story. Our fans can look forward to one of the best goalscorers of our time," said Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

Kane’s started his career at London club Ridgeway Rovers aftr spending time at the Arsenal and Watford youth system. He went on to join Tottenham Hotspur academy in 2009 and represented the London club at all junior levels up to U-18, signing his first professional contract in July 2010.

Starting in 2011, he played 435 competitive games for Spurs and scored 280 goals, making him the club’s record goalscorer. Kane was Premier League top scorer in 2016, 2017 and 2021 and has the second-highest total in league history after Alan Shearer. He is captain of England and has 58 goals in 84 full internationals so far, making him his country’s record goalscorer. He finished as top scorer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Boot with six goals.

