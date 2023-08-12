Harry Kane Posts Emotional Message for Spurs Fans: 'From an 11-year-old Boy to a 30-year-old Man'

England captain Harry Kane posted a video message for Tottenham Hotspur fans and supporters, before signing with Bayern Munich until 2027 after protracted talks between the two clubs.

Clubs did not disclose the transfer fee, which media reports have put at around 100 million euros. That would be a Bundesliga record, smashing the 80 million euros paid by Bayern to sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The English striker though didn’t say in his video message on Twitter which club he was joining.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I will be leaving the club today," he said.

“Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now, sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at from an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man."

“It’s not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future,” Kane said in the video, “but it’s a thank you and I’ll see you soon."

Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans. 💙 pic.twitter.com/L662cyax7p— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

Kane joined Tottenham’s academy aged 11 before making his senior debut in 2011. He has spent most of his career at the north London club but had loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City.

Kane has scored a club record 280 goals for Spurs in over 430 appearances in all competitions and 58 times for his country in 84 games, making him England’s all-time leading marksman.

He is also the second-highest Premier League scorer of all time with 213 goals - 47 behind Alan Shearer.

While he failed to end Tottenham’s 15-year trophy drought during his time at the club, he was part of the team that reached the Champions League final in 2019. He also has runners-up medals from the League Cup in 2015 and 2021.

Kane had one year left on his contract, meaning Spurs were at risk of losing him on a free transfer next year.

He reportedly wanted to leave the club in 2021, when he was linked with a move to Manchester City.

