Harry Kane Prefers Manchester United Over Real Madrid as His Next Destination: Report

Harry Kane has reportedly made up his mind to play in the Premier League next season, but perhaps not for his current club Tottenham Hotspur. The Spurs were far from being at their best this year. They finished eighth in the league table which means the North London club will not compete in the Champions League next season. In this scenario, Kane is reportedly in search of a new destination with three major clubs from different leagues interested in signing the prolific striker. With offers coming from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Kane wants to be in his home country and is preferring the Red Devils as the most viable option, several reports from England claimed.

Apart from United, Tottenham’s derby rivals Chelsea are also keen to acquire the service of Harry Kane following the appointment of their new boss Mauricio Pochettino. Kane and Pochettino have previously spent a significant period together at Tottenham. During their tenure, the Spurs advanced to the Champions League final in the 2018-19 season. But winning a trophy remained a too-far bridge to cross as they were beaten by fellow Premier League side Liverpool in the summit showdown.

Harry Kane’s existing contract with Tottenham Hotspur will come to an in summer of the next year. But the English international seems not convinced to wait and is considering making a move this summer. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, however, doesn’t want to sell Kane to a Premier League club which can thwart Manchester United’s interest, a report by the Mirror said.

With Karin Benzema being confirmed of leaving Real Madrid this summer, boss Carlo Ancelotti will definitely look for a replacement for the long-serving striker. While keeping their eyes on Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, Los Blancos have also shown their interest in Harry Kane. but Daniel Levy can demand a fee of £100m in an effort to block the move.

Though it could be more appealing to be sold to a major foreign club, Kane is also driven to smash the Premier League goalscoring record. The England captain previously revealed that he was not interested in joining Paris Saint-Germain, which may indicate that staying in the Premier League is his priority. Kane knows he would receive even more sizable bids if he remained at Spurs for another 12 months, becoming a free agent. He is currently just 47 goals off Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record of 260 goals.