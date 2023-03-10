CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Harry Kane to Discuss His Future With Spurs as Daniel Levy Demands 100 Million Pounds Amid Transfer Rumours
Harry Kane to Discuss His Future With Spurs as Daniel Levy Demands 100 Million Pounds Amid Transfer Rumours

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 14:10 IST

London

Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur (AP)

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are reportedly interested in singing Haryy Kane from Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane is yet to make a decision about his future in Tottenham as the striker will reportedly have a formal discussion with Spurs before his existing contract concludes. As per his present agreement, Kane will remain with the London-based side until the summer of 2024. Several major clubs including Bayern Munich and Manchester United have shown interest to sign the 29-year-old forward. With the offers coming up, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has decided to demand a transfer fee of at least £100million, the Mail reported. For a reason, it has been said that Tottenham don’t want to let their prized asset leave the club in exchange for nothing.

Bayern Munich have been struggling to find a proper goal-poacher since Robert Lewandowski shifted his base to Barcelona last summer. In this situation, Harry Kane can be the best possible replacement for the Poland star. However, Bayern will likely need to tighten its budget soon due to lavish expenditure on the latest signings such as Matthijs de Ligt, Sadio Mane, and talented French forward Mathys Tel. Thus, the Bavarian side would only intend to pounce on Kane once his contract in north London expires and he turns into a free agent.

Manchester United also seems to be an eager participant in the race of Harry Kane. After Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with the Red Devils following the Qatar World Cup, it has been a major headache for boss Erik Ten Hag to bring a companion for Marcus Rahsford in the forward line. But, Tottenham is likely against freeing their academy graduate for a Premier League rival, a talkSport report stated.

Spurs can face difficulties to convince Harry Kane to extend his contract owing to the fact that the club has been out of trophies for almost 15 years now. Their future of qualifying for the next UEFA Champions League is also in doubt as the London giants are batting with Newcastle and Liverpool for a top-four finish this Premier League season. However, Kane aims to focus on his current team rather than worrying about his future. “I am here only to perform every game and to give everything for the club. We’ll see what happens, but now I’m focused on this season,” he explained.

