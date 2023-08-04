Bayern Munich Improve Bid For Harry Kane, Give Deadline to Tottenham Hotspur

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have given English side Tottenham Hotspurs and Harry Kane an ultimatum pertaining to the future of the English skipper, who has been a target of the Bavarian giants this transfer window.

Bayern want a binary Yes or No answer regarding the potential switch of the 30-year-old to Germany by the end of Friday the 4th of August, according to multiple sources.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is expected to give his answer before the end of the day after Bayern increased their offer for the English skipper, who has been coveted by clubs across the world.

Levy, who is known to be a tough negotiator has done everything at his disposal to hold on to his team’s most prized asset and dealing with the 61-year-old has always been a tough task.

Bayern’s latest offer is said to be around the 100 Million Euro region plus a further 20 Million Euros in add-ons and bonuses. Kane has one year remaining on his contract with the club that runs till the end of the 2024 season.

The Bundesliga champions had a 60 Million Euro bid for the premium striker decline last week and have come in with a better offer, to which they expect a direct answer.

Kane was reportedly angling for a move to the Bavarian giants, a move that would virtually guarantee a trophy for the striker, who has been incredibly consistent through the years, but does not have a trophy to show for his astounding goal-scoring record and playmaking abilities.

He has been the London side’s standout performer season after season ever since his breakout season over a decade ago.

Kane has claimed the golden boot, the award given to the player with the most number of goals at the end of a season, thrice in the astoundingly competitive Premier League and has shouldered the burden of Tottenham.

Kane has scored an awe-inspiring 216 goals in the Premier League, coming in second only to the legendary Alan Shaerer, who has 260 goals to his name in the English top flight.