Harry Maguire In Contact With West Ham Boss Davis Moyes Amid Transfer Buzz, According to Report

West Ham United are said to be confident of roping in Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire this summer. The London-based club previously submitted a joint bid worth £60 million for Maguire and midfielder Scott McTominay. United immediately turned down the £30 million offer for McTominay, having demanded at least £45 million. But they are still considering the bid for Maguire, who joined the Red Devils for a reported £80 million deal. The English defender is also keen on joining West Ham and has spoken to the club’s manager Davis Moyes via phone calls on several occasions over the last few days, according to a report by The Sun.

Despite playing the pre-season friendlies, Maguire is not yet sure of getting a regular place in Manchester United’s starting lineup in the upcoming season. United also handed the captain’s armband to Bruno Fernandes recently. Maguire will hope to play first-team football before joining England for the UEFA Euro 2024 next summer. Hence, the central defender is looking forward to the offer from West Ham where he is expected to get more game time.

After Manchester United registered a top-four finish in the Premier League, a wage raise also got activated in Maguire’s contract. The 30-year-old now has a weekly salary of almost £200k. However, West Ham are reportedly in talks with United to negotiate Maguire’s wage structure. As per his existing contract, Maguire could stay at Old Trafford until 2025, with an option of a one-year extension.

If West Ham manage to capitalise on the Maguire deal, it will be their first signing this summer. The London-based club have acquired £105 with the sale of midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal. West Ham boss Davis Moyes wants to use the value to sign some British players, with Maguire being a priority.

West Ham have also set their eyes on Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse. For the English midfielder, the Hammers earlier placed a £30m offer, which was turned down by the Saints. The East London outfit is expected to complete the signing of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez later this week. The Mexico international has already touched down in England to undergo medical tests.