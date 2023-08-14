Harry Maguire Must Fight for His Place or Leave Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag

Harry Maguire should leave Manchester United if he is not confident enough to fight for his place, manager Erik ten Hag said, amid reports that the defender is on the verge of completing a transfer to West Ham United.

The 30-year-old made only eight Premier League starts last season, with Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof preferred in central defence.

“He has to fight for his place and he has the abilities to be a top-class centre back," Ten Hag told reporters. “He is the best for England and I assume he will be best for us, but he has to prove it.

“When he is not confident enough to go in and fight, then he has to go. He has to make a decision. But I am happy with him … You need high-level players who are maybe not starting, but that can change."

Maguire, who has reportedly agreed to personal terms with West Ham, has been struggling to find first-team opportunities. Maguire was the marquee signing of 2019 for United when the club signed him for a record-breaking 80 million pounds from Leicester City. But, the defender has been under scrutiny from his inaugural season at Old Trafford as he struggled to live up to the expectations set on him.

Maguire had released a statement on his social media platforms where he announced that the club manager will be giving someone else the captain’s armband as Erik Ten Hag has decided to remove him as the club captain.

Maguire wasn’t able to improve his levels for Manchester United in the last couple of seasons. However, he has been a dependable defender whilst playing for England however albeit a different system. Considering his last season’s form Manchester United might put him on the transfer market to generate the funds.

The first round of games in the Premier League concludes with Manchester United hosting Wolverhampton. United is set to give competitive debuts to two of its offseason signings — midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana — as the team looks to make a strong start to Erik ten Hag’s second year in charge. Wolves will be under a new manager in Gary O’Neil, who has only been in charge a few weeks.

(With inputs from Agencies)