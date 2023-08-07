Harry Maguire Redeems Himself With Assist After Defensive Blunder Against Athletic Bilbao

Harry Maguire was at the center of a defensive blunder that helped Athletic Bilbao break the deadlock during Manchester United’s final pre-season friendly on August 6. The event transpired in the first half when Maguire lost possession of the ball off a lazy flick. Bilbao winger Nico Williams was able to capitalise on the mistake as he slotted the ball past Tom Heaton to give his side an early lead. Maguire could cover up his mistake when he provided the assist for United’s comeback goal late in the second half. The assist surely came as a relief for Maguire, who had to digest enough whistles and boos from the Dublin crowd throughout the match following the defensive error.

At the dying phase of the game, United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka delivered an aerial ball into Atletic Bilbao’s box. Harry Maguire followed the trajectory of the lofted through and managed to head it towards Facundo Pellistri. The 21-year-old Uruguyan made no mistake in receiving the pass from Maguire and sending it into the opponent’s net with a stunning volley.

United coach Erik ten Hag decided to test the young players of the squad against Athletic Bilbao. He opted to rest the majority of the players who took the field against Lens in the previous friendly fixture that the Red Devils won 3-1. Jadon Sancho looked quite impressive against Bilbao. He was through on goal within the opening minutes of the game but Unai Simon denied the attempt with his legs.

After the first half ended in Bilbao’s favour, Ten Hag subbed in Hannibal Mejbri to replace Donny van de Beek. Close to the 65th minute, Marberi forced Aitor Paredes to make an unnecessary challenge that cost the Bilbao centre-back a straight red.

Harry Maguire recently lost the captaincy to Bruno Fernandes. The English defender arrived at Old Trafford back in 2019 when United signed him for a record fee of £80 million. He has since made 175 appearances for the club and has scored seven goals. Considering his performance against Athletic Bilbao, it will be hard for Maguire to find a place in the starting eleven of their first Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton on August 15.