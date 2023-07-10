Harry Maguire Trains With Carvalho On Holiday In Hopes Of Retaining Starting Spot

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is training hard on holiday with Chelsea legend Ricardo Carvalho prior to the pre-season training camp to keep his hopes of staying with the Red Devils alive.

The England international has a disappointing season last year, as he fell out of favour with Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag who dropped him from the starting eleven to accommodate the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof in his position at centre-back.

Following his arrival at United in 2019, Maguire has consistently been struggling to live up to his hefty 80 million pound price tag.

Despite taking over the captain’s armband at the club, the Englishman was consistently left out of the starting squad throughout last season. He made only 16 Premier League appearances and clocked a total of 759 minutes on the pitch for the Red Devils.

His lacklustre season has led to United placing him on the chopping block for the summer transfer window, as the club valued him at 50 million euros as a starting price, a figure that is unlikely to be paid by any club despite Maguire still being recognised as one of the better defenders in the Premier League.

But despite his lowly standing, the club will not be actively seeking to get rid of the Englishman as the club has already released centre-backs Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones. Moving Maguire hastily would mean that they would also need to recruit an upgrade immediately to replace him.

Even in the case that Maguire stays, it is highly anticipated that Erik Ten Hag will be stripping Maguire of his captain’s armband.

In a bid to send a message to his manager, Harry Maguire has decided to cut his holiday short to complete a training session with Ricardo Carvalho.

Maguire posted photos of himself working with Carvalho and team-mate Diogo Dalot on Instagram. He added: “No limits. No excuses". Maguire also re-posted the picture of him and Carvalho to his Instagram story with the caption: “Working hard with the best."

The Euro 2020 finalist still has two years remaining on his contract, but United will struggle to recuperate the £80m they paid for him four years ago.