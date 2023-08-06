Harry Redknapp Tips Premier League Title to Stay in Manchester But Not With Pep Guardiola

Known in the current day as a pundit, Harry Redknapp made a bold prediction in a column he had written yesterday. He praised the achievements of Pep Guardiola and his side Manchester City but believes that his side might be at risk this season due to the winner’s fatigue.

The former Tottenham manager wrote in his column for the Sun that he is tipping that the title will stay at Manchester, just not at Manchester City. He believes that Manchester United’s manager, Erik Ten Hag has had a decent summer transfer window with the signings of Mason Mount from Chelsea and Andre Onana from Inter as well as the big-money signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. He also backed United’s Number 10, Marcus Rashford to continue his run of good form as he bagged 30 goals across all competitions last season.

READ MORE: See Myself as a Modern Goalkeeper: Manchester United’s New Signing Andre Onana in His First Interview - News18

Redknapp wrote regarding City’s potential struggles, “But when you’ve got everything in life, sometimes it’s a case of, ‘What more can we do?’ And Pep has a hell of a job on his hands to keep them as hungry and bang at it again. Let’s be honest, as brilliant as City were last time, the title was in Arsenal’s hands and they let it slip."

What Redknapp is trying to say here is that it is going to be difficult for Pep to keep his players hungry as they were last season to keep the trophy-winning spirit going.

Patterns have also suggested that the squad might be suffering from winner’s fatigue, especially in the CL campaigns before City managed to win it. In the Premier League last season, Arsenal were in the lead to secure the title but injuries and lack of points eventually allowed City to gain the upper hand and secure the league.

READ MORE: Manchester City are the ‘Team to Beat’ in Community Shield, Says Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta - News18

But one thing Pep has been doing regularly is refreshing the squad with new signings. Two years ago it was Jack Grealish for 100 million Euros from Aston Villa, last year it was Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund, this year it is Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

Manchester City will look to maintain their trophy-winning habits as they take on Premier League runners-up, Arsenal for the FA Community Shield tonight at 8:30 pm (IST).