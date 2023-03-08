HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's ISL 2022-23 HFC vs ATKMB Semi-final Match, March 9, G.M.C.

HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s ISL 2022-23 semi-final match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan: ATK Mohun Bagan secured a convincing 2-0 win over Odisha FC to book their berth in the semi-finals of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season.

Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous scored for the Mariners to seal their spot in the last-four stage.

In the semis, ATK Mohun Bagan will be facing an upbeat Hyderabad FC side. The first leg of the second semi-final between defending champions Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 9.

The two teams had last faced each other in February and Hyderabad FC had emerged victorious in that meeting by one goal to nil.

Defensively Hyderabad FC looked rock-solid throughout the season and they conceded the fewest goals in the league-stage- 16.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez will now expect to showcase a similar defensive display against ATK Mohun Bagan’s prolific attacking line-up comprising the likes of Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh.

Ahead of the semi-final match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan; here is everything you need to know:

HFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan semi-final match.

HFC vs ATKMB Live Streaming

The semi-final match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

HFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The first leg of the HFC vs ATKMB semi-final match will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 pm IST.

HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hugo Boumous

Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Suggested Playing XI for HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra

Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Mohammad Yasir

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Dimitri Petratos, Borja Herrera

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Subhasish Bose, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos

