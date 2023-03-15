I am a Failure! Pep Guardiola Explains Julia Roberts Disappointment

On a night when Erling Haaland set new standards in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola was preoccupied with Hollywood star Julia Roberts.

Never mind a record equalling five goals in one match – or the Manchester City striker becoming the fastest and youngest player to score 30 in European club soccer’s elite competition. Guardiola had other things on his mind after the 7-0 rout of Leipzig on Tuesday as City advanced to the quarterfinals with an 8-1 aggregate win.

'I'm a FAILURE because Julia Roberts went to watch Man United!' | Pep Guardiola🎥 Full press conference https://t.co/6AeqzbLlvj pic.twitter.com/FqrqXLhPlO — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) March 14, 2023

Oscar winner Roberts, the City manager explained, is one of his three idols, along with Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

But on a visit to the U.K. she chose to watch Manchester United, rather than Guardiola’s City team, which has won four Premier League titles in five years.

“She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years,” he said. “And she went to visit Man United. She didn’t come to see us. That’s why this is… even if I win the Champions League (it) will not be compared for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn’t come to see us.”

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here