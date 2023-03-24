'I Couldn't Even Save £100,000..': Former Arsenal Footballer Alex Song Opens Up On His Career

It will not be an exaggeration to say that former Arsenal footballer Alex Song’s story of his life has been one of the most remarkable ones. From winning titles with Barcelona to setting up a construction company, it has simply been an astonishing journey for the Cameroonian.

A report published by The Sun claimed that just less than a month after winning the Premier League in Djibouti, Song started making plans for his post-retirement career. The report stated that he even established his own property empire in Cameroon.

He reportedly launched Canadian International School and College in the Cameroonian city of Douala in October 2020. Song has now opened up on his epic career. The 35-year-old revealed that his stint at Arsenal was quite futile as he could not save a significant amount of money for him. Song also disclosed that money was the main reason behind his move to Barcelona.

“During my entire time at Arsenal, I couldn’t even save £100,000, while people thought I must be a millionaire. When Barcelona offered me a contract, and I saw how much I would earn, I didn’t think twice. I felt my wife and children should have comfortable lives once my career is over. I met Barca’s sporting director, and he told me I would not get to play many games, but I didn’t give a f*** – I knew that now I would become a millionaire,” Alex Song was quoted as saying Sportbible.

Alex Song joined Arsenal in 2005 on loan. Eventually, he went on to represent the Gunners for seven years across two spells. In August 2012, Song was roped in by Catalan giants Barcelona. But his stay in Barcelona did not turn out to be quite fruitful. With limited opportunities at the Camp Nou-based outfit, Song could only manage to don the Barca jersey 65 times.

His spell at Barcelona ultimately came to an end in 2014. After capping off his campaign at Barcelona, he returned to London to join West Ham United. Song secured two season-long loan deals between 2014 and 2016 for the Hammers. Following his outing with West Ham United, Song signed for Rubin Kazan and Swiss football club Sion.

Alex Song, at the age of 35, is currently plying his trade for Arta/Solar in Djibouti.

