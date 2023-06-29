'Ignore the Noise, Follow Your Dreams': Igor Stimac Tells Indian Football Team Ahead of Lebanon Clash

The ongoing SAFF Championship has been dubbed as one of the most competitive editions in the tournament’s history, and the frantic encounter between India and Kuwait was a testament to that.

It may have ended in heartbreak for the Indian men’s football team, who were en route to a deserving victory until an unlucky Anwar Ali own goal led to a share of points, but head coach Igor Stimac revealed that the result has, in no way, dampened the spirits in the national camp.

“We are improving from game to game. We have a great mood whenever we step out on the training pitch,” said Stimac. “We knew that some time or the other, we were going to concede a goal. We didn’t expect it would happen with an own goal at the last minute. But that’s part of football, and you need to accept it.”

There was plenty of drama on and off the pitch in the final 10 minutes of the game, which saw three red cards – two for India (Stimac and Rahim Ali) and one for Kuwait (Hamad Al-Qallaf). The late equaliser led to theatrical reactions from the visitors’ bench, which celebrated by making aggressive gestures towards the Indian dugout. The West Asians’ behaviour was a moral victory in itself, according to Stimac.

“The important thing is that we dominated Kuwait in all aspects of the game. So, I’m really happy with the boys. We are now preparing for the semi-finals, and everything is going to be okay and in place there,” said the former Croatia international.

The Indian men’s football team have put that result in the past, and the sole focus is now on the semi-final against Lebanon on Saturday. After already facing the Cedars twice in the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar earlier this month, including in the final, India will head into the clash with confidence, but also with the intent to make it a perfect game.

“There’s not much to complain about. We need to improve in those moments of the game when our focus and concentration need to be at the highest possible level and try not to give away anything," stated Stimac.

“The part I’m not satisfied with is when we give away simple passes without any pressure because, after that, you need to waste an enormous amount of energy to get the ball back with the high press that we do. Overall, I’m very happy with the boys. They are coming very close to the level where I want them to be,” he added.

According to the latest FIFA Men’s Rankings released on Thursday, June 29, 2023, India climbed one spot to be placed 100th courtesy of their Intercontinental Cup triumph.

“I’m happy with the news, but we need to cement that position in our next few games," commented Stimac.