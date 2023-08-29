CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Happy OnamAsia Cup 2023Jawan TrailerNeeraj Chopra
Home » Football » Igor Stimac Names 23-member Indian Men's Football Squad for 49th King's Cup
1-MIN READ

Igor Stimac Names 23-member Indian Men's Football Squad for 49th King's Cup

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 12:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian men's football team head coach Igor Stimac (AIFF)

Indian men's football team head coach Igor Stimac (AIFF)

Igor Stimac named his 23-man squad for the Indian men's football team's 49th King's Cup campaign.

Indian men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac announced a 23-member squad for the 49th King’s Cup to be held from September 7-10, 2023 in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

India (ranked 99th) will face Iraq (ranked 70th) in the semi-final on September 7 at 16:00 IST at the 700th Anniversary Stadium. Hosts Thailand (ranked 113th) take on Lebanon (ranked 100th) in the other semi-final at 19:00 IST on the same day.

The semi-final winners will contest the final on September 10, while the losers will play the third-place play-off.

India won bronze when they last participated in the King’s Cup in 2019.

India’s 23-member squad for the 49th King’s Cup 2023:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh.

Defenders: Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP.

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. Igor Stimac
  2. indian football
  3. Indian men's football team
  4. King's Cup
first published:August 29, 2023, 12:38 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 12:38 IST