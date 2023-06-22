Igor Stimac's Red Card 'Might Have Been a Bit Harsh': India Assistant Coach Mahesh Gawli

India’s brilliant 4-0 rout of Pakistan in the SAFF Championship on Wednesday had a slight jarring note to it as head coach Igor Stimac had to vacate the dugout after receiving a red card.

Sunil Chhetri netted an early brace before adding another after the break for his fourth international hat-trick, thereby taking his tally to 90 goals. Substitute Udanta Singh then finished the job with the fourth goal late on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s captain for the night, Easah Suliman said the travel to India had been tough and promised to bounce back.

“It’s difficult, to lose against India, they’re a great team. It was also tough considering the 24 hour travel we had to reach here in time, not an excuse but a fact. Will come back hard," Suliman said after the match.

India assistant coach Mahesh Gawli said the red card might appear a bit harsh on his senior, but the referee had to go by the book.

“Yeah, it was an offence that if you go by the book often attracts a red card. But yeah, but then we feel that it might have been a bit harsh on the coach," said Gawli during the post-match press do.

Stimac rather needlessly tried to obstruct a Pakistan footballer from taking the throw-in, and referee Prajwal Chhetri had to give marching orders to him.

ALSO READ | ‘This is What You Play For’: Indian Hattrick Hero Sunil Chhetri Lauds Bengaluru Crowd After Win Over Pakistan

Torben Philip, the Pakistan assistant coach, did not use the incident as a shield for his team’s tepid outing at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

“We did not initiate it, so I think we are on the fare side here of the incident," said Torben.

The Pakistan assistant also stressed that had they arrived in the city earlier, their performance could have been better. The Pakistan team reached Bengaluru only six hours ahead of the kick off after delay in visa and immigration process put them through the wringer.

“For sure! It (reaching Bengaluru well in advance) could have made a difference. But full credit to India for producing a good game. I am sure, our team will produce better football as the tournament progress," he added.

Kuwait beat Nepal 3-1 in the tournament opener earlier in the day. India are top of the Group A standings on goal difference after matchday 1.

(With inputs from Agencies)