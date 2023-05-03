In Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United Bid, There is a Clause on Control of Transfers

Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos emerged as the only bidder to have estimated Manchester United’s valuation at higher than 5 billion pounds. A report published by The Times claimed that Ineos had outbid the Qatari consortium led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani in the race to buy Manchester United. It is now being learnt that Ratcliffe has demanded to acquire control of Manchester United transfers as part of his bid. The Daily Telegraph states that Ratcliffe’s bid for Manchester United incorporates a demand to handle the club’s transfer business as soon as the acquisition is completed. The summer transfer window is scheduled to open on June 10.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos entered the bidding process earlier this year. “We would see our role as the long-term custodians of Manchester United on behalf of the fans and the wider community. We are ambitious and highly competitive and would want to invest in Manchester United to make them the number one club in the world once again,” read an official statement shared by Ineos.

Jim Ratcliffe, however, may not find it quite easy to secure the ownership of Manchester United. Global investment firm Carlyle are also reported to be holding talks with Manchester United owners to purchase the Premier League outfit. The Glazers, much to the delight of Manchester United fans, had expressed their desire to sell the club last year. The Americans had leveraged a buyout of Manchester United in 2005. But their handling of the club, over the years, did not quite impress Manchester United fans. The Old Trafford-based club’s poor domestic league performance also did a lot to infuriate the supporters. The Red Devils have not succeeded in winning a Premier League title since the departure of their former head coach Sir Alex Ferguson in the 2012-13 season.

Coming back to on-field developments, Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag ended the club’s six-year trophy drought this season after winning the Carabao Cup. In Premier League, Manchester United are currently placed in fourth position. They will next be up against Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday. In their last match, Manchester United clinched a vital 1-0 win over Aston Villa. Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes scored the solitary goal of the fixture to earn full three points for his side.

