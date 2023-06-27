India vs Kuwait LIVE, SAFF Championship: India Look to Close Out Group Stage With Win, IND vs KUW

Live now
SAFF Championship LIVE: India takes on Kuwait in their final Group A match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Having already qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament with two wins, both teams would ideally give some of their key players a well-deserved rest, but will also want to show the depth in their unit with a solid performance to close out the group stages.
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in their opener before seeing out Nepal 2-0 in the second game, while Kuwait got the better of Nepal 3-1 and beat Pakistan 4-0 in their second encounter.
Team India getting the final touches in ahead of the impending kickoff!
Getting loose before the group decider 🤩💪🏽
Watch live on @FanCode and DD Bharati
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 27, 2023
The Blue Tigers reach the Kanteerava ahead of the game. And the rain makes yet another appearance.
The #BlueTigers are back in the Kanteerava and so is the rain
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 27, 2023
India starting XI against Kuwait: Amrinder; Anwar, Jinghan, Mishra, Nikhil; Thapa, Mahesh, Jeakson; Chhangte, Ashique, Chhetri
Your #BlueTigers XI for #INDKUW
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 27, 2023
Kuwait Starting XI: Marzouq, Aldhefeery, Hassan Alanezi, Sultan Alanezi, Abdullah, Alkhaldi, Alrashidi, Alharbi, Alfahad, Abu Jabarah, Al Qallaf
Team India are expected to make some changes to the lineup, citing qualification to the subsequent round has been sealed.
Preparations done ✅
Preparations done ✅
Time for action
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 27, 2023
Both India and Kuwait have sealed their progress to the semifinals of the tournament and will battle it out on Tuesday to claim the top spot in the group.
Group 🅰️🇮🇳 and 🇰🇼 battle for the top spot 😤🔥
Group 🅰️ and 🇰🇼 battle for the top spot
Group 🅱️All 4️⃣ teams still have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 27, 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the SAFF Championship fixture between India and Kuwait slated to start at 7.30 PM IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.
WE GO AGAIN 💙💪🏽
The #BlueTigers 🇮🇳 take on Kuwait 🇰🇼 in Group-A’s deciding fixture 🔥🤩
The #BlueTigers 🇮🇳 take on Kuwait 🇰🇼 in Group-A's deciding fixture
Watch the match live on @FanCode and DD Bharati
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 27, 2023