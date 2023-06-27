India vs Kuwait LIVE, SAFF Championship: India Look to Close Out Group Stage With Win, IND vs KUW

CHANGE LANGUAGE
India vs Kuwait LIVE Scores and Updates: India take on Kuwait at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 19:20 IST

Bengaluru, India

India football team
India football team (Twitter/@IndianFootball)

SAFF Championship LIVE: India takes on Kuwait in their final Group A match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Having already qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament with two wins, both teams would ideally give some of their key players a well-deserved rest, but will also want to show the depth in their unit with a solid performance to close out the group stages.

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in their opener before seeing out Nepal 2-0 in the second game, while Kuwait got the better of Nepal 3-1 and beat Pakistan 4-0 in their second encounter.

Key Events

Jun 27, 2023 19:20 IST

India vs Kuwait LIVE, SAFF Championship: Gearing up for the final group game

Team India getting the final touches in ahead of the impending kickoff!

Jun 27, 2023 18:49 IST

India vs Kuwait LIVE, SAFF Championship: Team India reach Kanteerava

The Blue Tigers reach the Kanteerava ahead of the game. And the rain makes yet another appearance.

Jun 27, 2023 18:35 IST

India vs Kuwait LIVE, SAFF Championship: Starting XI

India starting XI against Kuwait: Amrinder; Anwar, Jinghan, Mishra, Nikhil; Thapa, Mahesh, Jeakson; Chhangte, Ashique, Chhetri

Kuwait Starting XI: Marzouq, Aldhefeery, Hassan Alanezi, Sultan Alanezi, Abdullah, Alkhaldi, Alrashidi, Alharbi, Alfahad, Abu Jabarah, Al Qallaf

Jun 27, 2023 18:27 IST

India vs Kuwait LIVE, SAFF Championship: Blue Tigers' preparations ahead of the final group game

Team India are expected to make some changes to the lineup, citing qualification to the subsequent round has been sealed.

Jun 27, 2023 18:23 IST

India vs Kuwait LIVE, SAFF Championship: Group A Top spot up for grabs

Both India and Kuwait have sealed their progress to the semifinals of the tournament and will battle it out on Tuesday to claim the top spot in the group.

Jun 27, 2023 18:21 IST

India vs Kuwait LIVE, SAFF Championship: India look to Close Out Group With Win, IND vs KUW

Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the SAFF Championship fixture between India and Kuwait slated to start at 7.30 PM IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

 

