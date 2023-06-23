IND vs NEP Live Football Streaming For SAFF 2023: How to Watch India vs Nepal Coverage on TV And Online

India and Nepal will be playing their second match against each other in South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship on June 24 in Bengaluru. The match comes after both teams played their first match against Pakistan and Kuwait respectively.

India was able to triumph over the Pakistan team with ease and won the match with a 4-0 score. Indian star, Sunil Chettri, scored a hattrick in the match and the final goal came from Udanta Singh Kumam in the 81st minute.

India and Pakistan last went head to head in 2018 in the SAFF Championship which was won by India as well by 3-1. India has come fresh after winning the Intercontinental Cup held in Odisha. It is anticipated that SAFF Championship will be an important tournament before the Blue Tigers enter the Asia Cup that is going to be held in Qatar.

Nepal had their first match of the SAFF Championship against Kuwait where it faced a loss. The Nepalese team were just able to score one goal, compared to Kuwait’s 3. The Gorkhalis were last seen in action in the Prime Ministers Three Nations Cup against Laos where they beat the team by 2-1 in the finals. The Nepal team has just come under the tutelage of Italian Vincenzo Alberto Annese, who has been the head coach of North East United in the Indian Super League.

When will the India vs Nepal, SAFF 2023 match be played?

The match between India and Nepal will be played on June 24.

Where will the India vs Nepal, SAFF 2023 match be played?

The match between India and Nepal will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

At what time will the India vs Nepal, SAFF 2023 match start?

The match between India and Nepal will start at 7:30 PM IST.

How to live stream India vs Nepal, SAFF 2023 match?

The match between India and Nepal will be live-streamed on the FanCode app

How to watch India vs Nepal, SAFF 2023 match on TV?

The match between India and Nepal will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network’s TV channels.

What are the full squads of India and Nepal For SAFF 2023?

India:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

Nepal:

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Deep Karki, Bishal Shrestha

Defenders: Bimal Panday, Sanish Shrestha, Ananta Tamang, Devendra Tamang, Nishant Khadka, Ashish Gurung, Bikram Lama, Rohit Chand, Simanta Thapa, Anjal Maharjan

Midfielders: Pujan Uperkoti, Arik Bista, Nabin Lama, Mani Kumar Lama, Sudip Gurung, Laken Limbu, Avas Lamichhane, Bishal Tamang

Forwards: Ayush Ghalan, Nawayug Shrestha, Dipak Raj Singh Thakuri, Anjan Bista, Manish Dangi, Aashish Chaudhary, Bimal Gharti Magar, Gillespie Jung Karki, Dinesh Henjan