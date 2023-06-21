IND vs PAK Live Football Streaming For SAFF 2023: How to Watch India vs Pakistan Coverage on TV And Online

The Indian football team will be kicking off their SAFF Championship campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan tomorrow. The match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. India will be hosting the tournament this time and they will be aiming to defend their championship as well. India will head into the competition having won the Intercontinental Cup. The Igor Stimac-coached side lifted the trophy without conceding a single defeat in that competition. In the final, India defeated Lebanon to conquer the Intercontinental Cup. Both Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship are two crucial tournaments for India, ahead of the Asian Cup, scheduled to be played next year.

In the SAFF Championship, the Indian football team has been placed in Group A along with Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan. Bangladesh, Bhutan, Lebanon and Maldives have been pooled in Group B.

Pakistan, on the other hand, recently took part in the Mauritius Four Nations Cup. Having played three matches in the competition, the Pakistan football team failed to register a single win.

When will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match be played?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be played on June 21.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match be played?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match start?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will start at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be live streamed on FanCode app.

How to watch India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match live on TV?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be televised live on Eurosport.

What are the full squads of India and Pakistan For SAFF Championship?

India- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita

Pakistan- Saqib Hanif, Salman ul Haq, Abdul Basit and Yousaf Ijaz Butt, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Ali Khan Niazi, Muhammad Sufyan, Muhammad Umer Saeed, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Sardar Wali, Sohail, Easah Suliman and Abdullah Iqbal, Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Moin Ahmed, Shayak Dost, Muhammad Waleed Khan, Rahis Nabi, Harun Arrashid Faheem Hamid, Umair Ali and Muhammad Adnan Yaqoob, Abdul Samad Sha