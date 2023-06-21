IND vs PAK: Sunil Chhetri Scores Hat-trick, Becomes Fourth Highest Goal Scorer in International Football

Sunil Chhetri moved up in the international goal-scoring charts by scoring a hat-trick against Pakistan in the SAFF Championship 2023 clash. Chhetri led his team from the front in the much-anticipated clash as India started the multi-nation tournament on a high.

It was another supreme performance from the Indian skipper who scored a brace in the first half itself to pin Pakistan down early as they kept trailing the hosts throughout the match. While the third came in the second half.

Chhetri netted the first goal in the 10th minute courtesy of a blunder from Pakistan goalkeeper Hasan Bashir who failed to control the ball. Chhetri collected the ball after a misplaced pass from Bashir and put the ball inside the net.

Meanwhile, six minutes later, Chhetri netted from the penalty spot to double the lead for India which put Pakistan on the mat as their players started panicking on the field.

India played in the second half without their head coach Igor Stimac at the sideline as he received a red card for his antics at the brink of half-time. Stimac stopped the Pakistan defender from taking the throw-in and knocked the ball out of his hand which started on-field altercations between the players of both sides. The India head coach received a red card for his actions.

Chhetri led his team well in the second half too and scored another penalty in the 74th minute to complete his hat-trick. With the strike, he became the fourth-highest goal-scorer in international football after Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei and Lionel Messi.

Most Goals in International Football

Cristiano Ronaldo: 123 goals Ali Daei: 109 goals Leo Messi: 103 goals Sunil Chhetri: 90 goals

After Alie Daei, 38-year-old Chhetri is now the second-highest Asian goalscorer in international football.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the active players’ tally, Chhetri is third on the list behind only Portugal’s Ronaldo and Argentina’s Messi. The Indian skipper has scored the most goals in international football against Nepal and the Maldives. He has eight goals after playing six matches against the Maldives. And against Nepal, Chhetri netted eight goals after featuring in 12 matches.

Chhetri also became the fourth Indian to net a hat-trick against Pakistan, after Puran Bahadur Thapa, IM Vijayan and Jeje Lalpekhlua.