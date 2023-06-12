CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: India Start Positively, IND 0-0 VUT

Live now

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: India Start Positively, IND 0-0 VUT

Intercontinental Cup, India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Latest Updates: Team India take on Vanuatu at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 19:52 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Indian football team (Twitter)
Indian football team (Twitter)

Team India will play their second match of the intercontinental cup against the Oceania team of Vanuatu at the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, on Monday.

The game is set to be played at 7.30 PM IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India come into the game following a 2-0 win over their opponents in the first round of the tournament as the Blue Tigers stamped their authority in the game.

Key Events

Key Events
Jun 12, 2023 19:52 IST

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: 20' India chance, IND 0-0 VUT

A good passage of play results in Liston with a chance to shoot as he receives the ball at the edge of the box.

However, his shot misses the target and flies over the bar.

20 minutes down and no body has broken the deadlock yet.

IND 0-0 VUT

Jun 12, 2023 19:48 IST

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: 16' India chance, IND 0-0 VUT

Subashish goes on a brilliant run o into the danger area as he speeds down the left before pulling the ball back for Nandakumar.

The Chennai-born player’s eyes light up as he seeks to get a goal on his debut.

The 27-year-old shoots, but it is blocked by the defender standing in front of him.

Another chance goes begging.

Jun 12, 2023 19:44 IST

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: 12' India chance, IND 0-0 VUT

The hosts have a chance to go up as the ball is swung right into the head of captain Chhetri, who manages to connect with the ball on the jump.

However, the skipper’s attempt flies just over the bar.

India dominating the game up until this point.

IND 0-0 VUT

Jun 12, 2023 19:42 IST

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: 12' India on the attack, IND 0-0 VUT

A cross whipped in from the right by Pritham is cleared out by the Vanuatu defence, but the ball is not out of danger.

India pick the loose ball up and attempt a shot through Nandakumar, but his shot is struck high over the bar.

Jun 12, 2023 19:40 IST

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: 8' India playing out from the back, IND 0-0 VUT

India try to play out from the back with the keeper involved in the link-up as Vanuatu try to press India out of position.

But, the home team manages to hold n to the ball and move it upfield.

They try to whip a cross in from the right, but the visiting defence is at hand to close the attack down.

Jun 12, 2023 19:38 IST

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: 4' India quick off the blocks, IND 0-0 VUT

India have started the game on a positive note trying to push forward.

Debutant Nandakumar flicks the ball back to the incoming Chhetri from the left side of the danger area.

The Indian skipper shapes to shoot, but his shot is blocked and comes to Nandakumar, who lashes at it and sends the ball off target.

Jun 12, 2023 19:33 IST

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: KICK OFF!, IND 0-0 VUT

KICK OFF!

Here we go as India get the action underway at the Kalinga Stadium looking to continue their winning start to the tournament.

IND 0-0 VUT

Jun 12, 2023 19:30 IST

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: Formations

India will start off in a 4-4-2 formation with Liston and Chhetri starting up front.

While Vanuatu have opted for a 4-2-3-1 shape to start off.

Jun 12, 2023 19:29 IST

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: Moments away now!

India are dressed in all red, while the Vanuatu side will be seen in their yellow and black kit.

Minutes away from kick-off now.

 

Jun 12, 2023 18:50 IST

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers in Kalinga

Team India rock up to the Kalinga Stadium brimming with confidence.

Jun 12, 2023 18:49 IST

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: Captain Fantastic to lead the attacking line.

All eyes on the skipper as India gear up to play Vanuatu.

Jun 12, 2023 18:47 IST

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: Debut for Nandakumar

Nandakumar Sekhar is handed a first senior debut after his impressive performances for Odisha FC.

Jun 12, 2023 18:46 IST

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: Starting lineups

Igor Stimac makes a couple of changes to the Indian lineup that beat Mongolia 2-0 in the previous fixture.

 

Jun 12, 2023 18:44 IST

India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: IND vs VUT

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Intercontinental Cup fixture between India and Vanuatu at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

The game is set to kick off at 7.30 PM IST.

Read more

When will the Intercontinental match between India and Vanuatu be played?

The Intercontinental match between India and Vanuatu will be played on 12th June.

Where will the match between India and Vanuatu be played?

The match between India and Vanuatu is to be played in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

What time will India and Vanuatu Intercontinental match start?

The match between India and Vanuatu will start at 7:30 PM.

How to live stream India and Vanuatu, Intercontinental Cup 2023 match?

Disney+Hotstar will allow the users to live stream the match. Apart from this, Jio users can log into their JioTV app to stream the match.

How to watch India vs Vanuatu, Intercontinental Cup 2023 match on TV?

The live telecast of the Intercontinental Cup will be available on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels.

What is the format of Intercontinental Cup 2023?

The four teams will be placed in a single group and they will be made to face off against one another in a round-robin format. Each team will play a total of 3 matches before the top 2 teams have been qualified for the finals.

India predicted starting XI – Amrinder Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Apiua, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri

