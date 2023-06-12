India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: India Start Positively, IND 0-0 VUT

Team India will play their second match of the intercontinental cup against the Oceania team of Vanuatu at the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, on Monday.

The game is set to be played at 7.30 PM IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India come into the game following a 2-0 win over their opponents in the first round of the tournament as the Blue Tigers stamped their authority in the game.

It will be the first time that India is going to face Vanuatu. Vanuatu is currently ranked 164 on the FIFA World ranking list whereas India on . Read More