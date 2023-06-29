India Climb to 100th Spot in Latest FIFA World Rankings, Argentina Stay Top

The Indian men’s football team are ranked number 100 inth latest FIFA World Rankings, which was realesed on Thursday, climbing one spot from the last update back in April.

India can climb further up by one spot if they manage to beat Lebanon in the SAFF Championship semi-final on Saturday come July. India have already beaten Lebanon on their way to the Intercontinental Cup triumph.

Argentina continue to lead the FIFA World Ranking, nearly three months on from regaining top spot. La Albiceleste remain out front thanks to friendly wins over Australia and Indonesia. The top three is also unchanged, with the reigning world champions staying ahead of France and Brazil.

There has been movement behind them. England and and Belgium, who swaped places, as do Croatia (6th, plus 1) and Netherlands (7th, minus 1). Newly crowned CONCACAF Nations League champions USA (11th, plus 2) close in on the Top 10, where Spain (10th) manage to remain thanks to their UEFA Nations League triumph.

There have been some major moves further down the Ranking. While Wales (35th, minus 9) and Côte d’Ivoire (51st, minus 6) dropped places, Ukraine (24th, plus 6), Scotland (30th, plus 6) and Armenia (90th, plus 7) all move in the opposite direction. Slovakia (46th, plus 5), Greece (49th, plus 3) and Mali (50th, plus 3) are back in the Top 50, while Mauritania (99th, plus 6) and India (100th, plus 1) both return to the Top 100.

The biggest climb of all has come outside the Top 100, courtesy of Kazakhstan (104th, plus 8). Other notable climbers are Togo (122nd, plus 7), Tanzania (123rd, plus 7) and Moldova (164th, plus 7), who have picked up 22.7 points, thanks in no small part to their shock 3-2 defeat of Poland in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers, a match in which 148 places separated the two sides at kick-off.