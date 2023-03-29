CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsIPL 2023Karnataka ElectionsRising IndiaRahul Gandhi
Home » Football » India Coach Thomas Dennerby Names 23-member Squad for Women's Olympic Qualifier Round 1
1-MIN READ

India Coach Thomas Dennerby Names 23-member Squad for Women's Olympic Qualifier Round 1

Published By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 16:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian women's football team (AIFF)

Indian women's football team (AIFF)

Thomas Dennerby named India's 23-member squad for the Women's Olympic Qualifier Round 1

The Indian women’s football team head coach Thomas Dennerby, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, named a 23-member squad for the Women’s Olympic Qualifier Round 1 to be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic from April 4.

Apart from India, the hosts Kyrgyz Republic are the only other team in Group G after Turkmenistan pulled out of the tournament. The two teams will play each other twice on April 4 and April 7, 2023.

The Blue Tigresses will reach the Kyrgyz Republic from Uzbekistan, where they played a friendly match against the Uzbekistan National team as part of the preparations for the Olympic qualifier. The Senior Indian Women’s National Team also played two friendly games in Jordan.

India’s 23-member squad:

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayansamy, Shreya Hooda and Elangbam Panthoi

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu, Michel Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna and Juli Kishan

Midfielders: Shilky Devi Hemam, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore and Karthika Angamuthu

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Apurna Narzary

Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby

Read all the Latest Sports News here

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
first published:March 29, 2023, 16:04 IST
last updated:March 29, 2023, 16:13 IST