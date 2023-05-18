India Grouped With Japan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam in Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024

The India women’s football team were drawn with Japan, Vietnam, hosts Uzbekistan in the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 round 2 draw at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday.

Divided into four pots according to their seedings, the 12 teams were drawn into three groups with only two spots available at Paris 2024.

Group A hosts Australia were drawn with Chinese Taipei, Philippines and Islamic Republic of Iran.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022, which was held in India, winners China PR are the top seeds and Group B hosts with Korea Republic, Thailand and DPR Korea their challengers.

Group A: Australia (H), Chinese Taipei, Philippines, IR Iran

Group B: China PR (H), Korea Republic, Thailand, DPR Korea

Group C: Japan, Vietnam, Uzbekistan (H), India

ℍ ℝ !India are in Group C for the #AFCOlympicQ Round 2 along with Japan, Vietnam and hosts Uzbekistan#BlueTigresses #ShePower #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ADtBz5e5PS — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 18, 2023

The round 2 matches, scheduled for October 23 to November 1, will see four teams – the three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up – progress to round 3 to play two pairs of home and away matches, slated for February 24 and 28, 2024, with the eventual winners taking the two spots reserved for Asia in the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024.

The 2020 Olympic edition in Tokyo saw hosts Japan exit the quarter-final stage against Sweden, while Australia finished fourth after losing a close bronze medal encounter to the USA. China PR won the silver medal in Atlanta 1996 with Japan following suit in London 2012.