India Set to Participate in FIFAe Nations Playoffs Featuring Prize Money of INR 30 Lakh

Just two wins away from qualifying for the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023, India will be playing the Playoffs on May 19, and 20.

India will play the Playoffs in the Asia and Oceania Region along with seven other countries — Australia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea Republic and New Zealand — qualified via online qualifiers Play-Ins and online qualifiers Main Stage.

The Playoffs will follow a double-elimination format. India are seeded fourth in the bracket, being the second highest ranked Nation among the four Winners of the Quarter Final Matches in the Play-Ins stage.

All rounds in the Playoffs will have double-legged matches, the winner will be decided based on the aggregate score after the two legs. The team that wins two rounds will qualify for the summit clash — the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023.

India will play Indonesia on May 19 in the first match of the Playoffs. The FIFAe Nations Playoffs will feature a total prize pool of $36,000.