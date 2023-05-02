CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » India U-17 Football Team to Face Real Madrid U-17 as Part of AFC Asian Cup Preparations
1-MIN READ

India U-17 Football Team to Face Real Madrid U-17 as Part of AFC Asian Cup Preparations

Published By: Feroz Khan

PTI

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 18:26 IST

New Delhi, India

The team has already faced junior teams of Atletico de Madrid, CD Leganes and Atletico Madrileno. (AIFF Photo)

The India U-17s are currently preparing for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, which is set to be held in Thailand in June 2023

The India U-17 men’s team is set to face Real Madrid U-17s at the Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid in Madrid on Wednesday, their fourth preparatory game in Spain.

The India U-17s are currently preparing for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, which is set to be held in Thailand in June 2023, where they have been placed in Group D alongside Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan.

Under the stewardship of head coach Bibiano Fernandes, the Blue Cubs have played three preparatory matches against Atletico de Madrid U-17 (4-1), CD Leganes U-18 (0-2), and Atletico Madrileno (2-1).

Fernandes feels that it would be a very good opportunity for Indian youngsters to play against skilful opponents.

“It is a massive opportunity for these boys to square up against well trained players from a top club like Real Madrid," he said.

“Every one of them is just raring to go for the match, and we will try to put our best foot forward.

“I think these matches will really put the boys in good stead as they are out here in Spain, playing some very competitive teams, which also helps them get up to the required level ahead of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup," said Fernandes.

The India U-17 boys have been benefiting from the federation’s vision for junior national teams, by virtue of which, the players have also received training from the youth team coaches at Atletico de Madrid last week.

“We’ve had some very fruitful sessions with the coaches at Atletico, and it was a good experience for the boys. They are progressing at a swift pace," said Fernandes.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
