India vs Iraq Live Football Streaming For King's Cup Semi-final Game: How to Watch India vs Iraq Coverage on TV And Online

India will take on Iraq in the semi-finals of the King’s Cup on Thursday. The King’s Cup is an invitation-based tournament that features four teams- Thailand, India, Iraq and Lebanon. The tournament has featured some of the biggest names in football like Brazilian magician Ronaldinho and Poland’s ace striker Robert Lewandoski.

September 7 will see the India and Iraq clash at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai. This will be the 49th edition of the tournament. The tournament was first introduced in 1986. Iraq will be looking to pounce on this opportunity to bag an international trophy against the Blue Tigers.

It has been reported that Indian captain Sunil Chhetri is set to miss the final. He last featured in India’s final at the SAFF Championship. Kuwait managed to take India to a tie-breaker after playing out a 1-1 scoreline in the first 90 minutes. However, India managed to beat them 5-4 in penalties to clinch the trophy.

India had a phenomenal footballing year that saw them win three international trophies, including the Tri-Nation Series and the SAFF Championship. Alongside a trophy-laden year, the Indian Football Team has also risen through the FIFA rankings. They have managed to crack the top hundred for the first time in five years.

They now have the opportunity to secure a fourth title in the King’s Cup campaign.

Ahead of Thursday’s King’s Cup semi-final game match between India and Iraq; here is all you need to know:

What date King’s Cup semi-final game match between India and Iraq will be played?

The King’s Cup semi-final game match between India and Iraq will be played on September 7, Thursday.

Where will the King’s Cup semi-final game match India vs Iraq be played?

The King’s Cup semi-final game match between India and Iraq will be played at the Sree 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

What time will the King’s Cup semi-final game match between India and Iraq begin?

The King’s Cup semi-final game match between India and Iraq will start at 4:00 PM IST on September 7, Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Iraq King’s Cup semi-final game match?

India vs Iraq match will be broadcast on the Eurosport TV channel in India.

How do I watch India vs Iraq King’s Cup semi-final game match live streaming?

India vs Iraq match will be streamed live on the FIFA+ app on a subscription basis.

What are the probable XIs of India and Iraq For the King’s Cup semi-final game?

India Probable XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojari, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh

Iraq Probable XI: Jalal Hasan, Alai Ghasem, Mustafa Nadhim, Ali Atiyah, Dhurgham Ismael, Ibrahim Bayesh, Ami Al-Ammari, Sherko Karim, Amjad Attwan, Hussein Ali Al-Saedi, Aymen Hussein