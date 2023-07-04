India vs Kuwait Live Score SAFF Championship Final: IND vs KUW Line-ups Out For Mega Summit Clash

Live now
Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 18:48 IST
Bengaluru, India
Live Score India vs Kuwait: Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match from Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. India will look to clinch their ninth SAFF Championship title on Tuesday. Sunil Chhetri and Co. have played quality football to reach the summit clash but now they have to level up their game to outclass Kuwait against whom they played a draw earlier in the tournament.
It was a thrilling but anticlimactic 1-1 draw from India’s point of view, as an injury-time own goal snatched victory and the Group A top spot away from them. Head coach Igor Stimac was sent off in the closing stages of that
Check Kuwait’s Starting Line-up!
The Indian line-up is out for the mega final.
Our lineup for the #SAFFChampionship2023 FINAL 🏆🔥#KUWIND ⚔️ #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/avEPeEuRZ5
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 4, 2023
The last time 🇮🇳 faced 🇰🇼, the #BlueTigers conceded an unfortunate own goal in the 93rd minute which led to a 1️⃣-1️⃣ draw ⚔️
TONIGHT WE CLOSE THE CHAPTER 🔥
Watch the full highlights 👉🏽 https://t.co/iPaAlYC90o#SAFFChampionship2023 🏆 #KUWIND #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ciBaJkYogK
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 4, 2023
FINAL TRAINING SESSION 🔥💙
Coach @stimac_igor and the #BlueTigers put the finishing touches to their preparations for the FINAL last night 💪🏽👏🏽
TIME TO GO OUT AND WIN THIS 🏆
Full video 👉🏽 https://t.co/etYU3KkJII#SAFFChampionship2023 #KUWIND #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/62xIdYpZNE
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 4, 2023
India: Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Samad, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurpreet Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Ishan Pandita, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaco, Rahul Bheke, Jeakson Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahim Ali, Amrinder Singh, Akash Mishra, Ashique Kuruniyan
Kuwait: Bader Al Saanoun, Ali Muhaisen, Hasan Al Enezi, Khaled Hajiah, Abdullah Ammar, Sultan Al Enezi, Mahdi Dashti, Mubarak Al Faneni, Ali Khalaf, Eid Al Rashedi, Salman Al Awadi, Sulaiman Abdulghafoor, Ahmad Al Dhefiri, Abdullah Al Fahed, Hamad Al Harbi, Shabaib Al Khaldi, Fawaz Al Otaibi, HAmad Al Qallaf, Mohammad Daham, Reda Hani, Abd Al Rahman Kameel, Athbu Saleh
Welcome to our live coverage of India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match from Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
“It was a tense affair last time out against Kuwait, and also Lebanon. We’ve spoken to the boys to be calm and cool and direct all the focus on winning the final. It will be a totally different game. We have a positive feeling, and hope we can continue how we’ve been doing so far,” said Gawali at the pre-match press conference on Monday.
What date SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played?
The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played on July 4, Tuesday.
Where will the SAFF Championship final match India vs Kuwait be played?
The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
What time will the SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait begin?
The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match?
India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match will be televised live on the DD Bharti channel.
How do I watch India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match live streaming?
India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match will be streamed live on the FanCode app on a subscription basis.