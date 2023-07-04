CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit PawarShah Rukh KhanSalman KhanRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Home » Football » India vs Kuwait Live Score SAFF Championship Final: IND vs KUW Line-ups Out For Mega Summit Clash

Live now

India vs Kuwait Live Score SAFF Championship Final: IND vs KUW Line-ups Out For Mega Summit Clash

India vs Kuwait LIVE Score Updates: Here you can find all the latest updates of SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait from Bengaluru.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 18:48 IST

Bengaluru, India

India vs Kuwait LIVE Score Updates SAFF Championship Final
India vs Kuwait LIVE Score Updates SAFF Championship Final (Twitter/@IndianFootball)

Live Score India vs Kuwait: Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match from Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. India will look to clinch their ninth SAFF Championship title on Tuesday. Sunil Chhetri and Co. have played quality football to reach the summit clash but now they have to level up their game to outclass Kuwait against whom they played a draw earlier in the tournament.

It was a thrilling but anticlimactic 1-1 draw from India’s point of view, as an injury-time own goal snatched victory and the Group A top spot away from them. Head coach Igor Stimac was sent off in the closing stages of that

Jul 04, 2023 18:46 IST

IND vs KUW Live Score SAFF Championship Final: India Starting Line-up!

Check Kuwait’s Starting Line-up!

IND vs KUW Live Score SAFF Championship Final: India Starting Line-up!
Kuwait Starting XI
Jul 04, 2023 18:40 IST

IND vs KUW Live Score SAFF Championship Final: India Starting Line-up!

The Indian line-up is out for the mega final.

Jul 04, 2023 18:29 IST

IND vs KUW t Live Score SAFF Championship Final: Will India Close The Chapter?

Jul 04, 2023 18:03 IST

India vs Kuwait Live Score SAFF Championship Final Updates

Jul 04, 2023 17:46 IST

India vs Kuwait Live Score SAFF Championship Final Updates: Squads

India: Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Samad, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurpreet Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Ishan Pandita, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaco, Rahul Bheke, Jeakson Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahim Ali, Amrinder Singh, Akash Mishra, Ashique Kuruniyan

Kuwait: Bader Al Saanoun, Ali Muhaisen, Hasan Al Enezi, Khaled Hajiah, Abdullah Ammar, Sultan Al Enezi, Mahdi Dashti, Mubarak Al Faneni, Ali Khalaf, Eid Al Rashedi, Salman Al Awadi, Sulaiman Abdulghafoor, Ahmad Al Dhefiri, Abdullah Al Fahed, Hamad Al Harbi, Shabaib Al Khaldi, Fawaz Al Otaibi, HAmad Al Qallaf, Mohammad Daham, Reda Hani, Abd Al Rahman Kameel, Athbu Saleh

Jul 04, 2023 17:45 IST

India vs Kuwait Live Score SAFF Championship Final Updates

Welcome to our live coverage of India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match from Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Read more

heated encounter and subsequently received a two-match ban, which means assistant coach Mahesh Gawali will take his place on the touchline on Tuesday as he did in the semifinal.

“It was a tense affair last time out against Kuwait, and also Lebanon. We’ve spoken to the boys to be calm and cool and direct all the focus on winning the final. It will be a totally different game. We have a positive feeling, and hope we can continue how we’ve been doing so far,” said Gawali at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

What date SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played?

The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played on July 4, Tuesday.

Where will the SAFF Championship final match India vs Kuwait be played?

The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait begin?

The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match?

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match will be televised live on the DD Bharti channel.

How do I watch India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match live streaming?

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match will be streamed live on the FanCode app on a subscription basis.

Latest News