India vs Kuwait Live Football Streaming For SAFF Championship Game: How to Watch India vs Kuwait Coverage on TV And Online

The Indian football team will be aiming to keep their unbeaten run intact when they take the field against Kuwait in a SAFF Championship game on Tuesday. The match is expected to be riveting as both sides will look to extend their winning streak in the competition.

The fixture between India and Kuwait is scheduled to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. In their tournament opener, India thrashed Pakistan by four goals to nil. Sunil Chhetri scored a sensational hat-trick to earn a resounding win for India. In their next game, India beat Nepal 2-0. Chhetri registered his name on the scoresheet once again as he opened the scoring in the 61st minute. With four goals to his name, Chhetri is the current top scorer in the competition. It would be interesting to see if the legendary Indian striker can add a few more goals to his impressive tally on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kuwait won their opening game of the SAFF Championship with a 3-1 victory over Nepal. Kuwait continued their brilliant form against Pakistan securing a 4-0 win.

Ahead of Tuesday’s SAFF Championship match between India and Kuwait, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the SAFF Championship match between India and Kuwait be played?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Kuwait will be played on June 27, Tuesday.

Where will the SAFF Championship game India vs Kuwait be played?

The SAFF Championship game between India and Kuwait will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

At what time will the SAFF Championship match between India and Kuwait begin?

The SAFF Championship game between India and Kuwait will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship match?

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship match will be televised live on DD Bharati

How do I watch India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship match live streaming?

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship match will be streamed live on the FanCode app on a subscription basis.

What are the full squads of India and Kuwait For the SAFF Championship?

India: Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Samad, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurpreet Singh (gk), Sandesh Jhingan, Ishan Pandita, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaco, Rahul Bheke, Jeakson Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahim Ali, Amrinder Singh, Akash Mishra, Ashique Kuruniyan

Kuwait: Bader Al Saanoun, Ali Muhaisen, Hasan Al Enezi, Khaled Hajiah, Abdullah Ammar, Sultan Al Enezi, Mahdi Dashti, Mubarak Al Faneni, Ali Khalaf, Eid Al Rashedi, Salman Al Awadi, Sulaiman Abdulghafoor, Ahmad Al Dhefiri, Abdullah Al Fahed, Hamad Al Harbi, Shabaib Al Khaldi, Fawaz Al Otaibi, HAmad Al Qallaf, Mohammad Daham, Reda Hani, Abd Al Rahman Kameel, Athbu Saleh