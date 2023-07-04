India vs Kuwait Live Football Streaming For SAFF Championship Final: How to Watch India vs Kuwait Coverage on TV And Online

India and Kuwait shall face each other in a thrilling final match of the SAFF Championship. This would be India’s 9th successive final in the competition as the hosts will be aiming to defend the title. The final game of the SAFF Championship will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 4. Having won their opening game 4-0 against arch-rivals Pakistan, the Indian football team had a blockbuster start to their SAFF Championship campaign. In their next game against Nepal, India secured a 2-0 win against Nepal. In their last group match, they claimed a hard-fought draw against Kuwait. India and Lebanon were inseparable in the semi-final as the match went to penalties. India managed to get past the Lebanese opponents having scored four of their five penalties while Lebanon could only convert two.

Sunil Chhetri has been on the scoresheet for India in all three group-stage games. He has managed to score a total of five goals so far in the competition.

Kuwait began their campaign with resounding wins against both Nepal and Pakistan, winning the matches 3-1 and 4-0 respectively. Their draw against India and 1-0 victory in the semi-final against Bangladesh helped them in remaining undefeated in the SAFF Championship.

Ahead of Tuesday’s SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait; here is all you need to know:

What date SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played?

The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played on July 4, Tuesday.

Where will the SAFF Championship final match India vs Kuwait be played?

The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait begin?

The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match?

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match will be televised live on the DD Bharti channel.

How do I watch India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match live streaming?

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match will be streamed live on the FanCode app on a subscription basis.

What are the full squads of India and Kuwait For the SAFF Championship final?

India: Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Samad, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurpreet Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Ishan Pandita, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaco, Rahul Bheke, Jeakson Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahim Ali, Amrinder Singh, Akash Mishra, Ashique Kuruniyan

Kuwait: Bader Al Saanoun, Ali Muhaisen, Hasan Al Enezi, Khaled Hajiah, Abdullah Ammar, Sultan Al Enezi, Mahdi Dashti, Mubarak Al Faneni, Ali Khalaf, Eid Al Rashedi, Salman Al Awadi, Sulaiman Abdulghafoor, Ahmad Al Dhefiri, Abdullah Al Fahed, Hamad Al Harbi, Shabaib Al Khaldi, Fawaz Al Otaibi, HAmad Al Qallaf, Mohammad Daham, Reda Hani, Abd Al Rahman Kameel, Athbu Saleh