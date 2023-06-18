India vs Lebanon Live Football Streaming For Intercontinental Cup Final: How to Watch India vs Lebanon Live on TV, Online

India vs Lebanon Live Football Streaming For Intercontinental Cup Final: After playing out an intense goalless draw, both India and Lebanon will now be aiming to win the Intercontinental Cup Final and take home the trophy on Sunday. The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar will host the summit clash.

With two wins and one draw so far, the Indian team reached the final stage of the competition. In their opening contest of the tournament, India clinched a smooth 2-0 victory over Mongolia with Sahul Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte scoring the goals.

In the next game, the Igor Stimac-coached side secured a hard-fought victory against Vanuatu. Sunil Chhetri scored the late winner for India in the 80th minute of the game.

Lebanon, on the other hand, dominated in the first game of the tournament against Vanuatu. The Lebanese side scored three goals to claim a much-needed victory in the tournament opener. Both their second and third games were goalless draws against Mongolia and India, respectively.

ALSO READ| Lionel Messi Likely to Make First Bow in US Against Arsenal During MLS All-Stars Clash

Ahead of Sunday’s Intercontinental Cup Final match between India and Lebanon; here is all you need to know:

What date Intercontinental Cup Final match between India and Lebanon will be played?

The Intercontinental Cup Final match between India and Lebanon will be played on June 18, Sunday.

Where will the Intercontinental Cup Final match India vs Lebanon be played?

The Intercontinental Cup Final match between India and Lebanon will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

What time will the Intercontinental Cup Final match between India and Lebanon begin?

The Intercontinental Cup Final match between India and Lebanon will start at 7:30 pm IST on June 18, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final match?

India vs Lebanon match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final match live streaming?

India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup final match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV in India.

What are the probable playing XIs of India and Lebanon For the Intercontinental Cup Final?

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Lebanon: Ali Sabeh, Hussein Zein, Mohammad El Hayek, Maxime Aoun, Jihad Ayoub, Hassan Saad, Walid Chour, Alee Tneich, Zein Farran, Nader Matar, Karim Darwich