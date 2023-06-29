India vs Lebanon Live Football Streaming For SAFF Championship Semi-final: How to Watch India vs Lebanon Coverage on TV And Online

India will face Lebanon in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship this Saturday. The semi-final game between India and Lebanon is scheduled to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. While the Indian football team seek to make it back-to-back SAFF Cup wins, Lebanon will be aiming to make their first-ever final in the history of the competition. Both teams have managed to remain undefeated in their campaign for sub-continental glory. The Lebanese football team have a better track record, having won all three group-stage games, the only team at the tournament to do so.

ALSO READ| Football Transfer News Live Updates: Arsenal Sign Kai Havertz, Spurs Rope in James Maddison

In their opening game of the SAFF Championship, India beat their arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0. Sunil Chhetri scored a sensational hat trick in that match. India went on to beat Nepal 2-0 in their next group-stage game. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against a rather competitive Kuwait side.

Lebanon, on the other hand, kicked off the competition with a 2-0 win against Bangladesh. In their next fixture, the goals kept pouring in as the Lebanese players went on to score four, claiming a resounding victory against Bhutan. They recorded a 1-0 win against the Maldives to continue their perfect run in the tournament.

Ahead of Saturday’s SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon be played?

The SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon will be played on July 1, Saturday.

Where will the SAFF Championship semi-final match India vs Lebanon be played?

The SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

At what time will the SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon begin?

The SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship semi-final match?

India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship semi-final match will be televised live on the DD Bharti channel.

How do I watch India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship semi-final match live streaming?

India vs Lebanon match will be streamed live on the FanCode app on a subscription basis.

What are the full squads of India and Lebanon For the SAFF Championship semi-final?

India: Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Samad, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurpreet Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Ishan Pandita, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaco, Rahul Bheke, Jeakson Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahim Ali, Amrinder Singh, Akash Mishra, Ashique Kuruniyan

Lebanon: Ali Sabeh, Mouhammed Ali Dhaini, Walid Shour, Hasan Srour, Mahdi Zein, Hasan Kourani, Karim Abed Darwiche, Ali Jamal Al Haj, Nader Matar, George Felix Melki, Hassan Maatouk, Alee Samir Tneich, Zein Al Abdine Ghassan Farran, Abdul Razzak Dakramanji, Mohamad Omar Sadek