Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final, India vs Lebanon LIVE Score and Updates: India Eyeing Title, IND 0-0 LBN

The highly anticipated final of the Intercontinental Cup is upon us. Team India will head to the Kalinga Stadium with hopes of getting their hands on the prestigious trophy in Odisha as they take on Lebanon in the summit clash.

India come into the game unbeaten after their three games in the tournament having registered a win against Mongolia, Vanuatu, and a draw against finalists Lebanon in their previous meeting.

India opened their campaign with a 2-0 win against the Mongolians before Sunil Chhetri’s lone winner was enough to settle things in the tie against Vanuatu. Read More