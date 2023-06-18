Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final, India vs Lebanon LIVE Score and Updates: India Eyeing Title, IND 0-0 LBN

Live now
Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 20:15 IST
Odisha (Orissa), India
The highly anticipated final of the Intercontinental Cup is upon us. Team India will head to the Kalinga Stadium with hopes of getting their hands on the prestigious trophy in Odisha as they take on Lebanon in the summit clash.
India come into the game unbeaten after their three games in the tournament having registered a win against Mongolia, Vanuatu, and a draw against finalists Lebanon in their previous meeting.
India opened their campaign with a 2-0 win against the Mongolians before Sunil Chhetri’s lone winner was enough to settle things in the tie against Vanuatu. Read More
Lebanon try their luck with an optimistic shot from outside the box. It is well hit and seems o be heading in the direction of the goalpost, but Gurpreet Singh is alert to it and gets a block in to keep the scoreboard level.
IND 0-0 LBN
Sahal has made his presence felt in the opposition half and is once again on the run into the danger area.
He gets past one challenge before gliding a low cross in, but the supply doesn’t find the man in the centre as another run comes to naught.
IND 0-0 LBN
Lebanon have a throw in from an advanced position and the Indian defence get the ball out of play to concede a corner.
The ball is curled into the box, but Anwar Ali rises highest to the ball and gets it out of harm’s way.
India playing with more intent than their opponents as Chhangte uses his pace to create space down the right before playing a cross in.
The cross goes past Chhetri and Sahal in the centre and falls to Ashique.
Ashique shapes to shoot and gets an attempt away from outside the box, but his shot hits Sahal and loops over the net.
IND 0-0 LBN
Sahal produces a brilliant bit of skill inside the box to get an inch of space before he cuts in and crosses into the centre, but the Lebanese defence is on hand to get the ball away.
A silky bit of footwork from the Indian number 10.
Lebanon have a corner after the visitors link up a good move following a misplaced pass from Sahal in the attacking half.
The corner is swung in, but the Indian backline holds steady and sniffs the danger out.
Ashique Kurunian is away on the left after a piercing ball in, but the winger goes to ground after what looks like a contact from the Lebanon defender.
The appeals are lous, but the referee says nothing doing.
Igor Stimac is visibly furious after the decision doesn’t beak his team’s way.
India are moving up with intent and a teasing cross into the danger area by skipper Chhetri swing just beyond the onrushing Sahal.
KICK OFF!
Here we go! The final of the intercontinental cup is underway as Lebanon get the ball rolling for the first half of the summit clash.
A jumpy start from both teams as they head into the game looking to get an early foothold in the championship match.
IND 0-0 LBN
The players have lined up as the national anthems of Lebanon and India blast through the sound systems in Kalinga.
The crowd is on its feet. And surely not for the last time today.
Chhetri and co. getting in their final touches ahead of the big game.
Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri leads the line upfront and will be crucial if India are to lift the trophy.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Intercontinental Cup Final between India and Lebanon at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.
The match is slated to kick off at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday.
The dress rehearsal of the final in the last group game, the match between India and Lebanon, ended with the teams sharing the spoils as they played out a goalless draw.
Having picked up on the game, team India’s head coach Igor Stimac is sure to walk in with a better understanding of how the opposition like to function and carry out measures to nullify the threat Lebanon possesses, while also focusing on not repeating the mistakes that have plagued the Indian side in the build-up to the game in the attacking quadrant.
The Indian team will hope to hoist the trophy at the end of the night as they get things underway in Bhubaneswar at 7.30 PM on Sunday.
