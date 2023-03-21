India vs Myanmar Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tri-nation Friendly Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Following the conclusion of the Indian Super League (ISL), Indian footballers are gearing up to kickstart the preparation for the AFC Asian Cup, scheduled for next year. During the international break in March, India will participate in a Tri-nation Friendly tournament, which includes Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic. India will begin their journey in the six-match campaign with the inaugural battle against Myanmar. The highly anticipated contest is slated to be held on March 22 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Manipur.

India played their last major international assignment in June last year when they were involved in the AFC Asian Cup qualification. The Blue Tigers suffered enough humiliation at the hands of Hong Kong, who won the match 4-0. On the other hand, Myanmar also endured a disappointing 3-0 loss to Vietnam in their previous major outing during the AFF Championship.

India and Myanmar have crossed swords five times across all competitions. Looking at the head-to-head records between these two sides, the Indian brigade has the upper hand. Among 5 matches played so far, India have emerged victorious on three occasions, while enduring a single defeat with the remaining battle ending in a draw. The most recent face-off, which was held in November 2017, could not find a winner as it remained 2-2 till the final whistle.

Ahead of the Tri-nation Friendly match between India and Myanmar, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Tri-nation Friendly match between India and Myanmar be played?

The Tri-nation Friendly match between India and Myanmar will take place on March 22, Wednesday.

Where will the Tri-nation Friendly match India vs Myanmar be played?

The Tri-nation Friendly match between India and Myanmar will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Manipur.

At what time will the Tri-nation Friendly match between India and Myanmar begin?

The Tri-nation Friendly match between India and Myanmar will begin at 6:00 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Myanmar Tri-nation Friendly match?

India vs Myanmar match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Myanmar Tri-nation Friendly match?

India vs Myanmar match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs Myanmar Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Akash Mishra, Hormipam Ruivah, Anwar Ali, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Brandon Fernandes, Suhair VP, Ishan Pandita

Myanmar Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyaw Zin Phyo, Thiha Htet Aung, Nanda Kyaw, Hein Phyo Win, Hein Thiha Zaw, Kyaw Min Oo, Lwin Moe Aung, Nyein Chan Aung, Aung Kaung Mann, Maung Maung Lwin, Aung Thu

