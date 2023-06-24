India Vs Nepal LIVE, SAFF Championship: India Look to Continue Winning Run, IND vs NEP

SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE: India takes on Nepal in the second group game at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, 24th of June.

India routed Pakistan in their first game 4-0 as Sunil Chhetri netted a hattrick, while Nepal suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Kuwait in their opening round.

Igor Stimac’s blue tigers will look to extend their streak of wins, while Nepal seek a turn in fortunes.