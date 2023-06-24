India Vs Nepal LIVE, SAFF Championship: India Look to Continue Winning Run, IND vs NEP

Live now
Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 19:02 IST
Bengaluru, India
SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE: India takes on Nepal in the second group game at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, 24th of June.
India routed Pakistan in their first game 4-0 as Sunil Chhetri netted a hattrick, while Nepal suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Kuwait in their opening round.
Igor Stimac’s blue tigers will look to extend their streak of wins, while Nepal seek a turn in fortunes.
Key EventsKey Events
Nepal will try to overturn their fortunes against the hosts after their 3-1 defeat to Kuwait in the opening round.
Starting XI against India: Kiran Kumar Limbu; Ananta Tamang, Laken Limbu, Arik Bista, Bimal Gharti Magar, Ayush Ghalan, Anjan Bista, Devendra Tamang, Sanish Shrestha, Manish Dangi, Rohit Chand
Assistant coach Mahesh Gawli has opted for eight changes to the side from the one that registered a dominant 4-0 win over Pakistan as Udanta Singh, Mahesh Singh, Rohit Kumar, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra and Rahul Bheke all start.
Sandesh Jinghan and Anwar Ali and goalie Amrinder Singh start on the bench.
Head coach Igor Stimac will not be present in the technical area for the game today following his red card in the tie against Pakistan.
Starting XI against Nepal: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Shankar Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Rohit Kumar; Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Udanta Singh; Sunil Chhetri
8️⃣ changes for the #BlueTigers 🐯 for tonight’s #SAFFChampionship2023 fixture 🤩#NEPIND ⚔️ #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bSc3uwZe3X
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 24, 2023
The Indian team arrived at the Kanteerava ahead of their second group stage game against Nepal as head coach Igor Stimac wished the unit the best.
Coach @stimac_igor wishes his troops the best as they walk into the Kanteerava ahead of #NEPIND 💙💪🏽#SAFFChampionship2023 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/MSl0SLQeRT
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 24, 2023
India thrashed Pakistan in their previous outing 4-0 as skipper Sunil Chhetri netter thrice.
It brought up the striker’s fourth hattrick and helped him scale the 90-goal mark in Indian colours.
Indian all around the world will hope that he can add to his stupendous tally against Nepal on Saturday.
June 2️⃣1️⃣ vs 🇵🇰 – @chetrisunil11 bagged his 4️⃣th hattrick and 9️⃣0️⃣th goal for the #BlueTigers 🐯
June 2️⃣4️⃣ vs 🇳🇵- ❔❓#IndianFootball fans, where will Sunil Chhetri’s goal tally be at the end of #SAFFChampionship2023 ?🤔👇🏽#NEPIND ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/6yfYARHMy8
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 24, 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the SAFF Championship fixture between India and Nepal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
The match is slated to kickoff at 7.30 PM IST on the 24th of June, Saturday.
The #BlueTigers 🐯 are back in action today 🤩😍
India 🇮🇳 take on Nepal 🇳🇵 for the second game of their #SAFFChampionship2023 campaign 🔥💙
Watch the match LIVE on @FanCode and DD Bharati 📱📺 #NEPIND ⚔️ #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8SBEElcrVa
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 24, 2023